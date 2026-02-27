Collaborative Well Installation Brings Safe Water Access to Underserved Oklahoma Household
Key Highlights
Real-World Well Installation Impact: Complete residential well, pump and tank system restores daily water service
Distributor & Contractor Collaboration: Local supply and drilling partners played a central role in project execution
Rural Water Access Focus: Ongoing industry efforts aim to address unreliable household well systems across underserved US communities
WELLSTON, OK — A Wellston family now has safe, reliable running water following a collaborative residential well installation project that delivered a new water well, pump and pressure tank system to the home.
The project brought together Xylem (NYSE: XYL), the Water Well Trust (WWT), and HometownH2O, a program of the Chris Long Foundation’s Waterboys initiative, to address water access challenges in an underserved Oklahoma community.
Complete Well, Pump and Tank System Restores Service
The household, led by Dana Adams—legal guardian of her grandson, King Tullis, and caregiver to her adult son, Markeith Adams—had been living without dependable running water. Ongoing medical needs following brain surgery to control daily seizures made consistent in-home water access especially critical.
Without a functioning water system, the family relied on hauling water from town and using friends’ homes for showering. Cooking, cleaning, sanitation and post-surgical care presented daily challenges.
“Water is a basic necessity, and not having reliable access has made everyday life much more difficult for our family,” said Dana Adams. “This new well is truly a blessing. It brings relief, stability and peace of mind, and we’re so grateful to Xylem and everyone who came together to make this possible.”
Through the partnership, volunteers and local professionals drilled a new residential well and installed a pump and tank system designed to deliver consistent household water pressure and dependable service.
Local Distributor and Well Contractor Support Critical to Installation
Working alongside Xylem Watermark, the company’s corporate social responsibility program, partners donated materials, technical expertise and field services to complete the full installation. The effort reflects the critical role distributors, manufacturers and local well contractors play in expanding rural water access.
Volunteer teams also completed additional home improvements during the installation event, including constructing new front and rear steps and landscaping enhancements to improve accessibility and overall safety.
Raising Awareness of Rural Water Access Challenges
Millions of Americans continue to face unreliable or unsafe household water supplies, particularly in rural areas dependent on private well systems. Projects like this highlight the need for targeted, community-based solutions that combine funding, product support and local installation expertise.
Xylem, together with its Goulds Water Technology brand, regularly supports residential well initiatives aimed at expanding secure water access and increasing public awareness of domestic water challenges in underserved regions.
For more information about the Chris Long Foundation and HometownH2O projects, visit waterboys.org/hometown.