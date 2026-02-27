Collaborative Well Installation Brings Safe Water Access to Underserved Oklahoma Household

WELLSTON, OK — A Wellston family now has safe, reliable running water following a collaborative residential well installation project that delivered a new water well, pump and pressure tank system to the home.

The project brought together Xylem (NYSE: XYL), the Water Well Trust (WWT), and HometownH2O, a program of the Chris Long Foundation’s Waterboys initiative, to address water access challenges in an underserved Oklahoma community.

Complete Well, Pump and Tank System Restores Service

The household, led by Dana Adams—legal guardian of her grandson, King Tullis, and caregiver to her adult son, Markeith Adams—had been living without dependable running water. Ongoing medical needs following brain surgery to control daily seizures made consistent in-home water access especially critical.

Without a functioning water system, the family relied on hauling water from town and using friends’ homes for showering. Cooking, cleaning, sanitation and post-surgical care presented daily challenges.

“Water is a basic necessity, and not having reliable access has made everyday life much more difficult for our family,” said Dana Adams. “This new well is truly a blessing. It brings relief, stability and peace of mind, and we’re so grateful to Xylem and everyone who came together to make this possible.”

Through the partnership, volunteers and local professionals drilled a new residential well and installed a pump and tank system designed to deliver consistent household water pressure and dependable service.

Local Distributor and Well Contractor Support Critical to Installation