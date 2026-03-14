95-Year-Old Contractor Roger Lighthart Earns Guinness World Record as Oldest Plumber

most

people

his

age

have

been

retired

for

decades,

the

95-

year-

old

plumbing

contractor

has

officially

been

recognized

by

Guinness

World

Records

as

the

Oldest

Plumber

in

the

World

,

honoring

a

career

that

spans

more

than

75

years

in

the

plumbing

and

mechanical

trades.

While

The record was officially verified March 5, 2026 following a detailed review of Lighthart’s birth records, current trade licensure and proof of active employment with The Lighthart Corporation.

Career in the Trades Spans More Than Seven Decades

Born in 1931, Lighthart entered the trades at an early age, working alongside his father before beginning a formal apprenticeship with the Army Corps of Engineers in the 1950s.

Over the decades, he witnessed major changes in the plumbing industry—from evolving materials and tools to advances in installation methods and system technologies.

Despite those changes, his approach to the work has remained consistent.

"Roger never set out to break a record; he just never found a good reason to stop working," said Rogers wife Jackie, "He enjoys the challenges and problem-solving. He has seen the industry change over the years, the materials, tools and technologies, but at the end of the day, as Roger says, water still runs downhill."

Still Active in the Field Seven Days a Week

Lighthart remains actively involved in daily operations, continuing to work seven days a week on plumbing and mechanical solutions for commercial and industrial facilities.

When asked about the key to staying active in the trade well into his 90s, his answer is simple.

His secret to longevity? “Never stop moving”.

Longtime Industry Leader and PHCC Member

Throughout his career, Lighthart has also been deeply involved in industry leadership and advocacy.

"We are honored to celebrate Roger’s achievement," said Sandi Soleta, Executive Director, PHCC Los Angeles. "He isn’t just a record-holder; he’s a mentor to the next generation of tradespeople and a testament to the idea that if you love what you do, you never want to retire. Roger has been a PHCC Los Angeles member for 72 years, serving on the local and state boards, he has also served as Chairman of the California State License Board and held many other positions within the plumbing industry."

A Fixture in the Plumbing Community

Since the 1950s, Lighthart has remained a constant presence in the plumbing community through both his work and his industry service.

The Lighthart Corporation provides plumbing, general engineering and mechanical services and is proud to include one of the world’s most experienced plumbing professionals on its team.

Even after more than seven decades in the trade, Lighthart continues doing what he has always done—solving problems and keeping systems running.