World Plumbing Day Advocacy Targets Water Quality, Code Protection and Workforce Needs
Key Highlights
- Industry leaders met with nearly 50 lawmakers to discuss policies on water safety, infrastructure, and workforce protections
- Key priorities included expanding greywater reuse, strengthening licensing standards, and upgrading aging water infrastructure
- The event highlighted the economic significance of the plumbing sector, supporting over 4,600 jobs and generating more than $759 million in impact statewide.
BOSTON, MA — Hundreds of plumbers, contractors and industry stakeholders marked World Plumbing Day at the Massachusetts Statehouse, meeting with legislators to advance policies focused on water safety, infrastructure investment and workforce protections.
“When we protect water, we protect life,” said James Vaughan, Business Manager for Plumbers & Gasfitters Local 12 of Boston. “There is nothing more important than water safety. Without it, what do we have?”
Industry Pushes Water Safety, Code Protection and Licensing Standards
Members of Plumbers & Gasfitters Local 12, the Greater Boston Plumbing Contractors Association (GBPCA) and allied organizations met with nearly 50 lawmakers throughout the day. The annual Plumbing Industry Advocacy Day connects contractors, inspectors and labor leaders directly with policymakers on issues impacting public health and jobsite safety.
The industry used the meetings to reinforce the importance of maintaining Massachusetts’ plumbing code, strengthening licensing requirements and ensuring only qualified professionals perform critical water system work.
Legislative Priorities Focus on Infrastructure, Water Reuse and Jobsite Safety
Contractors and industry leaders outlined a broad policy agenda aimed at modernizing systems and improving resilience, including:
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Expanding safe reuse of greywater to support water conservation
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Including plumbing inspectors in mutual aid agreements for faster emergency response
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Strengthening lead testing and remediation requirements in schools
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Increasing funding to upgrade aging water infrastructure
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Addressing PFAS contamination in drinking water and soil
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Supporting flood mitigation strategies, including sump pump incentives
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Requiring licensing for drain cleaning work
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Mandating sanitary bathroom facilities on construction sites
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Expanding geothermal and hydrogen energy opportunities
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Applying artificial intelligence to support—not replace—skilled labor
Economic Impact and Workforce Development Key Concerns
“Meeting with legislators to promote economic development and promote policies that conserve water supplies and protect public health is essential to maintaining healthy communities,” said GBPCA Executive Director Andrew DeAngelo. “Massachusetts has some of the cleanest drinking water in the world and we need to keep it that way by protecting our world-class plumbing code and ensuring that only licensed, well-trained plumbers are building and servicing our homes and businesses.”
Throughout the day, contractors, inspectors and plumbers met directly with lawmakers to discuss how policy decisions impact both jobsite conditions and long-term system performance.
The plumbing industry remains a significant economic driver in Massachusetts, generating more than $759 million in direct impact and supporting over 4,600 jobs across manufacturing, distribution and contracting. The service and construction sector alone includes thousands of licensed professionals, from apprentices to master plumbers, along with inspectors and independent businesses statewide.