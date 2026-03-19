World Plumbing Day Advocacy Targets Water Quality, Code Protection and Workforce Needs

Speakers included state Sen., Sen.and, Secretary of the Office of Economic Development under Gov.

The industry used the meetings to reinforce the importance of maintaining Massachusetts’ plumbing code, strengthening licensing requirements and ensuring only qualified professionals perform critical water system work.

Legislative Priorities Focus on Infrastructure, Water Reuse and Jobsite Safety

Contractors and industry leaders outlined a broad policy agenda aimed at modernizing systems and improving resilience, including:

Expanding safe reuse of greywater to support water conservation

Including plumbing inspectors in mutual aid agreements for faster emergency response

Strengthening lead testing and remediation requirements in schools

Increasing funding to upgrade aging water infrastructure

Addressing PFAS contamination in drinking water and soil

Supporting flood mitigation strategies, including sump pump incentives

Requiring licensing for drain cleaning work

Mandating sanitary bathroom facilities on construction sites

Expanding geothermal and hydrogen energy opportunities

Applying artificial intelligence to support—not replace—skilled labor

Economic Impact and Workforce Development Key Concerns

“Meeting with legislators to promote economic development and promote policies that conserve water supplies and protect public health is essential to maintaining healthy communities,” said GBPCA Executive Director Andrew DeAngelo. “Massachusetts has some of the cleanest drinking water in the world and we need to keep it that way by protecting our world-class plumbing code and ensuring that only licensed, well-trained plumbers are building and servicing our homes and businesses.”

Throughout the day, contractors, inspectors and plumbers met directly with lawmakers to discuss how policy decisions impact both jobsite conditions and long-term system performance.

The plumbing industry remains a significant economic driver in Massachusetts, generating more than $759 million in direct impact and supporting over 4,600 jobs across manufacturing, distribution and contracting. The service and construction sector alone includes thousands of licensed professionals, from apprentices to master plumbers, along with inspectors and independent businesses statewide.