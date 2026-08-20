Plumbing Industry Generates $442 Billion in Economic Impact as Labor Shortage Grows

McLEAN, VA — Two new studies highlight the economic contribution of the plumbing industry while warning that a growing shortage of skilled plumbers could put additional pressure on construction, maintenance and critical infrastructure.

The Plumbing Manufacturers International (PMI) Plumbing Manufacturing Industry Economic Impact Study found that plumbers and plumbing manufacturers collectively generate more than $442 billion in annual economic impact, supporting nearly 1.8 million jobs, more than $142 billion in wages and almost $60 billion in tax revenue.

The research also breaks down the economic contribution of each segment. Plumbing manufacturers generate $129 billion in total economic impact, supporting 500,487 jobs and $37 billion in wages. Plumbing contractors and other plumbing professionals account for $313.5 billion in economic impact, 1,283,579 jobs and $105.1 billion in wages.

The data can be viewed by state and congressional, state House and state Senate districts.

Plumbing Shortage Could Reach 550,000 Workers

A second study, Blocked Pipes: The Economic Consequences of Skilled Worker Shortages, commissioned by PMI member LIXIL, projects a shortage of approximately 550,000 plumbers by 2027.