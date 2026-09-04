SIMFLO Supplies Vertical Turbine Pumps for El Salvador Municipal Water Project
Key Highlights
- Well-Specific Pumping: SIMFLO supplied 1,800-rpm vertical turbine pumps configured for 10- to 14-inch well diameters
- Four Regions Served: Equipment will support municipal water infrastructure across Western, Central, Eastern and San Salvador Metropolitan regions of El Salvador
- Faster Project Support: Local distribution, prompt quotations and direct engineering assistance address lead-time and service challenges
LUBBOCK, TX — Lubbock, Texas-based SIMFLO, a global provider of vertical and submersible turbine pumps for industrial, municipal, commercial and agricultural applications, has been selected for a major municipal water infrastructure project in Central America. The company is supplying high-efficiency vertical turbine pump bowl assemblies to support well construction and scheduled municipal water system maintenance across El Salvador.
The equipment is being distributed across all four key geographic regions of the country, including the Western (Zona Occidental), Central, Eastern (Zona Oriental) and San Salvador Metropolitan regions. The project will support municipal water service across multiple departments.
1,800-RPM Pumps Configured for 10- to 14-Inch Wells
To meet the requirements of individual wells, SIMFLO supplied 1,800-RPM vertical turbine models equipped with stainless steel impellers and conical strainers. The pumps were engineered for well diameters ranging from 10 to 14 inches.
SIMFLO worked with its local distributor and end users to provide technical support, prompt quotations and expedited delivery. On-site technical presentations and direct engineering assistance also helped address long-standing challenges in the region involving extended lead times and limited service options from legacy suppliers.
"Municipal water systems in Central America require dependable equipment backed by quick turnarounds and open communication," said Leo Villanueva, Latin America Sales Manager at SIMFLO. "Our focus at SIMFLO is simple: we aim to be easy to do business with. By backing our distributors with reliable quotes, inventory support, and direct access to our engineering team, we give local communities confidence that their water infrastructure will run without unnecessary delays."
Direct Engineering Support Backs Regional Water Infrastructure
The El Salvador project builds on SIMFLO’s expanding presence throughout Latin America, including El Salvador, Mexico, Costa Rica, Peru, Chile and Argentina.
As water management requirements grow across agricultural, municipal and industrial applications in the region, SIMFLO is positioning its pumping equipment and engineering support as tools for addressing project-specific requirements while helping distributors and end users manage delivery and service challenges.
"Building partnerships in Central America and beyond relies on a shared commitment to quality and transparency at every stage of a project," added Villanueva. "We are proud to support customers and local communities with dependable pumping infrastructure built for long-term water security."
To learn more visit simflo.com.