SIMFLO Supplies Vertical Turbine Pumps for El Salvador Municipal Water Project

LUBBOCK, TX — Lubbock, Texas-based SIMFLO, a global provider of vertical and submersible turbine pumps for industrial, municipal, commercial and agricultural applications, has been selected for a major municipal water infrastructure project in Central America. The company is supplying high-efficiency vertical turbine pump bowl assemblies to support well construction and scheduled municipal water system maintenance across El Salvador.

The equipment is being distributed across all four key geographic regions of the country, including the Western (Zona Occidental), Central, Eastern (Zona Oriental) and San Salvador Metropolitan regions. The project will support municipal water service across multiple departments.

1,800-RPM Pumps Configured for 10- to 14-Inch Wells

To meet the requirements of individual wells, SIMFLO supplied 1,800-RPM vertical turbine models equipped with stainless steel impellers and conical strainers. The pumps were engineered for well diameters ranging from 10 to 14 inches.

SIMFLO worked with its local distributor and end users to provide technical support, prompt quotations and expedited delivery. On-site technical presentations and direct engineering assistance also helped address long-standing challenges in the region involving extended lead times and limited service options from legacy suppliers.