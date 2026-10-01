Oatey Celebrates 110 Years of Manufacturing and Skilled-Trades Innovation
Key Highlights
- 110 Years of Plumbing Manufacturing: Oatey has evolved from a single roof-flashing product in 1916 to a global manufacturer serving residential and commercial markets
- Workforce Development: Oatey is investing in technical training, certifications, apprenticeships and partnerships with community colleges and technical schools
- Manufacturing Day Outreach: Oatey associates will introduce more than 600 Northeast Ohio high school students to advanced manufacturing, STEM and skilled-trades career paths
CLEVELAND, OH — Oatey Co., a plumbing manufacturer since 1916, is celebrating 110 years in business by recognizing the associates whose work has supported more than a century of manufacturing, innovation and service to the plumbing industry.
Throughout October, Oatey will spotlight associates across its operations while highlighting the company's continued focus on quality, workforce development and careers in manufacturing and the skilled trades.
Oatey Has Grown From a Single Plumbing Product
Founded in Cleveland by L.R. Oatey in 1916, Oatey began with a single product: a roof flashing used for venting plumbing pipes. The company has since expanded its product portfolio and manufacturing and distribution operations while remaining family-owned.
Today, Oatey offers products and brands for residential and commercial applications and operates across the United States, Canada, Mexico, China and Europe. Its customers include professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers.
“Celebrating 110 years is a tremendous milestone for Oatey and has been made possible by the generations of associates who have built and strengthened our company,” says Neal Restivo, Chief Executive Officer of Oatey. “Throughout our history, we have remained focused on our customers, committed to our people and communities, and guided by the values that have defined Oatey since its founding. We are grateful to our associates, customers, suppliers and partners who have supported us and contributed to our success. As proud as we are of what we have accomplished over the past 110 years, we are even more excited about what lies ahead as we continue to innovate, grow and build an even stronger Oatey for future generations.”
Quality and Safety Remain Central to Operations
Oatey's focus on quality, safety and continuous improvement continues across its manufacturing and distribution operations. Quality management processes support the company's efforts to deliver reliable products, while safety practices and training are designed to protect associates.
Associates across the organization contribute technical expertise and operational knowledge to maintaining those standards, from manufacturing and distribution to product development and other functions supporting the company's plumbing products.
Technical Training Supports Manufacturing Careers
Oatey is also investing in associate development and encouraging the next generation to pursue careers in manufacturing and the skilled trades.
Associates have access to technical training, certifications, classroom learning and apprenticeship opportunities. Partnerships with community colleges and technical schools provide additional education and career-development pathways.
“Strong manufacturing organizations are built on the strength of their people, disciplined execution and a shared commitment to doing the work well,” says Scott Voisinet, Chief Operating Officer at Oatey. “Our associates bring those qualities to every aspect of our operations, from solving complex challenges and improving how we work to helping ensure we consistently deliver for our customers. Their contributions have been instrumental to Oatey’s success, and Manufacturing Day provides an important opportunity to recognize the impact they make and the value they create across our business.”
Oatey Introduces Students to Manufacturing Careers
The company also supports the future manufacturing workforce through sponsorships, educational outreach and participation in community and industry events. Oatey works with industry partners, students, educators and technical programs to raise awareness of manufacturing and skilled-trades careers and help make those opportunities more accessible to young people.
As part of those efforts, Oatey associates will volunteer October 2 during Manufacturing Day at the Great Lakes Science Center, introducing more than 600 Northeast Ohio high school students to careers in advanced manufacturing and STEM.
Oatey associates will participate through a STEM-focused interactive activity station, the Manufacturing Career Expo and mentorship opportunities. Associates will share their educational and professional experiences while highlighting career paths in engineering, operations, research and development, maintenance, environmental health and safety (EHS), supply chain and other technical fields.
The anniversary celebration provides Oatey an opportunity to recognize the associates who have contributed to its 110-year history while continuing to build the manufacturing workforce needed for the company's next chapter.
To learn more visit Oatey.com.
Watch a short video on the company's history.