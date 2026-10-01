Oatey Celebrates 110 Years of Manufacturing and Skilled-Trades Innovation

CLEVELAND, OH — Oatey Co., a plumbing manufacturer since 1916, is celebrating 110 years in business by recognizing the associates whose work has supported more than a century of manufacturing, innovation and service to the plumbing industry.

Throughout October, Oatey will spotlight associates across its operations while highlighting the company's continued focus on quality, workforce development and careers in manufacturing and the skilled trades.

Oatey Has Grown From a Single Plumbing Product

Founded in Cleveland by L.R. Oatey in 1916, Oatey began with a single product: a roof flashing used for venting plumbing pipes. The company has since expanded its product portfolio and manufacturing and distribution operations while remaining family-owned.

Today, Oatey offers products and brands for residential and commercial applications and operates across the United States, Canada, Mexico, China and Europe. Its customers include professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers.

“Celebrating 110 years is a tremendous milestone for Oatey and has been made possible by the generations of associates who have built and strengthened our company,” says Neal Restivo, Chief Executive Officer of Oatey. “Throughout our history, we have remained focused on our customers, committed to our people and communities, and guided by the values that have defined Oatey since its founding. We are grateful to our associates, customers, suppliers and partners who have supported us and contributed to our success. As proud as we are of what we have accomplished over the past 110 years, we are even more excited about what lies ahead as we continue to innovate, grow and build an even stronger Oatey for future generations.”