PHCC Recognizes Bradford White as Highest Strategic Partner Category

The Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors—National Association (PHCC) has expanded the partnership status of Bradford White Corp. to its highest level—a new Strategic Partner category—a significant acknowledgement of the company’s 40-year commitment to the association and its initiatives for professional contractors.

The new recognition expands the partnership from solely Bradford White Water Heaters to the entire Bradford White Corp., an American-based family of companies creating technologically enhanced, energy-efficient products that bring reliable and green heating solutions to the world.

“With a shared mission to strengthen the industry through the advancement and education of the plumbing and HVACR professional contractors, Bradford White is a true partner with the PHCC family,” said PHCC President Ken Nielsen, AccuAire Inc., Reading, Massachusetts.

“The company provides significant support at the national, state and local levels of PHCC, as well as in Canada,” Nielsen added. “Whether it is sponsoring efforts to help contractors recruit and train skilled employees, funding industry scholarships, or alerting contractors of regulatory changes that will affect their businesses, Bradford White is always there for our professional business owners and installers.”

Bradford White’s initiatives and involvement with PHCC include:

Contributing a major gift to the endowment fund when joining the PHCC Educational Foundation Board of Governors in 1993.

Funding three $2,500 scholarships every year since 2003. For 17 years, Bradford White has made it possible for the PHCC Educational Foundation to award 51 scholarships totaling $127,500 to apprentices. Bradford White also funds scholarships awarded by the PHCC—National Auxiliary at the same monetary level.

Participating in a high-profile workforce development roundtable on Capitol Hill in 2016.

Serving on an advisory board that created several workforce development resources.

Helping create the 2018 Conquer the Workforce Challenge hiring and recruiting resource guide that serves as a helpful tool for PHCC members.

Communicating water heater regulatory changes through special publications and alerts.

Sponsoring the always-popular opening breakfast during the PHCC annual convention.

Promoting the value of PHCC membership to their customers and others.

“Bradford White is honored to have been recognized as a premier Strategic Partner by the PHCC. It’s an affirmation of our mutual commitment to the industry and the professional plumbing and HVAC contractor,” said Bruce Carnevale, President & CEO, Bradford White Corporation. “We look forward to continuing our work with the PHCC to ensure that the professional contractor remains an integral and relevant part of our dynamically changing industry and the continued evolution of plumbing and HVAC customer expectations.”

For more information about PHCC Partner and Sponsorship programs contact Vice President of Business Development Elicia Magruder at [email protected] or call 800/533-7694.