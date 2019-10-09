PHCC Recognizes Ken Midgett as 2019 Plumbing Instructor of the Year

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — Ken Midgett of Lehigh Career and Technical Institute (LCTI) in Coopersburg, Pennsylvania, was named the PHCC 2019 Plumbing Instructor of the Year during PHCC CONNECT2019, held Oct. 2-4 in Indianapolis.

Midgett, who also serves as Chair of the Allentown Master Plumbers Association (AMPA), has been teaching at LCTI for 11 years. With a background as a Licensed Master Plumber and more than 30 years of experience along with his devotion for the trade, Midgett is recognized throughout the industry as an excellent instructor and mentor for students and apprentices. Known as “Coach” to his students, his helpful guidance in technical skills, training and job placements have been instrumental in preparing many young people for successful careers.

As PHCC President Ken Nielsen said during the awards ceremony, “[Ken is] an individual who consistently provides the high standards of instructions we need. He leverages his insight into what contractors and employers are looking for to coach and prepare students well beyond the basics of the curriculum.”

During Midgett’s time at LCTI, his students have consistently scored the highest on the National Occupational Competence Testing Institute exams, with 100% of his students having scored advanced on the exam since 2011. In 2013, as a result of his success as an instructor, he was chosen as a recipient of the C. Thomas Olivo Award, awarded to those who have demonstrated leadership in career and technical education.

Midgett has a reputation for pushing students to their fullest potential and preparing them for their future. He works hard to place students in job shadows, internships, and co-op programs to give them real-word experience, and encourages students to seek membership in PHCC. Additionally, he empowers students to excel in life, whether professionally, academically, or personally. To students, Midgett is not just a plumbing coach or instructor but someone to rely upon for guidance.

Larry Shoemaker, Director of Education at AMPA and Vice President of PHCC of Pennsylvania said, “Whether it’s holding students accountable so they can reach their fullest potential or grooming them to have a strong personal commitment to excellence, Ken teaches his students to conduct themselves professionally. He has established himself as a leader and an innovator.”