PHCC Responds to Potential Two-Year Extension of TX State Licensing Board

Plumbing professionals stand in solidarity to first and foremost protect the public’s health and safety of Texas citizens and its environment.

The Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors—National Association today extended thanks to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for hearing the cries of the plumbing industry and those it serves after the governor issued a positive message indicating he most likely would give the Texas state licensing board a two-year extension. The organization issued the following statement:

The plumbers across the nation are watching Texas and their licensing is to be envied. We do not want to see a well-regulated industry be subject to deregulation and thereby, put the health and safety of Texas citizens at risk. There is more work to be done for sure during what seems to be limited to a two-year reprieve.

Thank you to all the groups including the educators, the union and the trade associations that worked diligently to get the message out to your state legislators that a standalone licensing agency is of extreme importance. We are sure that the importance of plumbing in the state of Texas will remain the focus of future legislative work.

Licensed professional plumbers undertake years of education and on-the- job training to learn the science and craft of plumbing and become knowledgeable about the best practices necessary to diagnose and solve plumbing problems for their customers. They take their responsibility seriously to ensure the safety of themselves and the public. Licenses assure Texans that the professional plumber is qualified and accountable for the work they perform. Therefore, it is crucial to obtain a license showing proficiency of installation and compliance with codes and standards.

Plumbing professionals stand in solidarity to first and foremost protect the public’s health and safety of Texas citizens and its environment. Again, we thank Governor Abbot for his commitment to help Texas plumbers and all who serve in the plumbing industry do just that.

TAGS: Commercial Plumbing Residential Plumbing
