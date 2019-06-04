Plumbers to Rally At Texas State Capitol Building

AUSTIN, TX— Organizers have scheduled a Plumber’s Rally for June 14th, 2019 at 11am in Austin at the Capitol Building on the South Steps.

Thousands of plumbers, their families, friends and supporters, along with plumbing inspectors from across the State of Texas are planning to attend. Plumbers from out of state have also pledged to attend in a show of support. At the time of this release, there are over 62K signatures on the petition regarding the official licensing of plumbers after only a five day period.

As of September 1st, 2019, the Texas State Board of Plumbing Examiners will be abolished and all plumbing licenses currently held will no longer be valid. There will be no regulation of plumbers or plumbing inspectors by the State of Texas and any person—regardless of training or experience—may then provide plumbing as a service to citizens and businesses. Click here to read the official release announcing the abolishment the State Board of Plumbing Examiners with information on how this occurred within the Texas legislature.

Licensed plumbers organized as "United to Save the Texas Plumbing License" are rallying to request that Governor Abbott call for a special session to implement state plumbing regulation before the Texas State Board of Plumbing Examiners is abolished. From their web site:

"Plumbers protect the health and safety of the nation and plumbing is a key factor for all civilization and sanitary city infrastructure. Plumbers install and repair water systems, natural and medical gas systems, as well as sewer systems. The list is exhaustive as to why we need state regulation and oversight of the skill level required to work in this field. If nothing is done by our Governor to save the state regulation of plumbers and licensing, then many disastrous situations will occur."

They note that under the new system, untrained individuals will legally be able to work on medical gas in hospitals. They will be able to perform water heater installations in residential homes that, if done incorrectly could cause expolsion, or, if not vented properly could cause the death of homeowners via carbon monoxide poisoning.

Furthermore, plumbers are trained and licensed to ensure that direct cross contamination does not occur between sanitary sewer (waste) water and potable drinking water in our private homes and commercial buildings.

They also note that untrained individuals will be able to make repairs to, and install water piping, which could cause major property damage. Repairs to, and the installation of natural gas piping will be allowed by persons who have no experience which could also cause deaths and/or major property damage directly to the structure being worked on as well as neighboring structures.

The site concludes: "It is shocking that this could happen within our government and we as plumbers, including EVERY citizen of this state need to act quickly. Governor Abbott MUST call a special session for the state regulation of plumbing IMMEDIATELY and not allow such a SERIOUS and DANGEROUS situation as this to occur. We, as LICENSED PLUMBERS OF TEXAS, are standing up to continue to protect the health and safety of our Great State and we need all of our citizens standing with us, including our Governor."

Concerned individulals can call the Governor’s office at 512/463-2000 to request the special session.

All information regarding the Plumber’s Rally, along with the link to the petition, may be found at: www.texaslicensedplumbers.com

Rally organizers may be contacted via e-mail at: [email protected]