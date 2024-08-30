Schlosser & Associates Mechanical Contractors Celebrates 70 Years

Schlosser & Associates is a member of the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce and the Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce as well as being a business partner and advisory board member of the New Castle County Vocational Technical School District. In addition, the company supports a variety of community organizations and their events.

Company President Steve Dennis is extremely active in the Delaware Contractors Association, currently serving as Senior Vice President as well as being on the Executive Committee and Board of Directors.

Schlosser & Associates was recognized with a Family-Owned Business Legacy Award in 2019 from the Delaware Business Times and a Superstars in Business Award from the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce in 2022.

Company History

Founded as Schlosser Plumbing & Heating in 1954 by Paul Schlosser Sr. to meet the growing demand for quality, affordable plumbing and heating services in the greater Newark, Delaware area, the company subsequently added air conditioning services to its offerings. Paul Schlosser Jr. assumed management of the company in 1980. In 1998, the name was changed to Schlosser & Associates Mechanical Contractors to reflect the wide range of services offered to residential and commercial markets.