Contractor of the Year Terry Plumbing Co.: A Family Affair

Moreover, Kelly’s human resources background means that she still bases her hiring decisions on who brings the most value to the company. Everyone plays a key role, from the plumber in the field to the office employee who is the first contact with a prospect on the phone. “I strive to maintain a team atmosphere, and you pick your team players based on how they interact with one another and how they contribute to the entire enterprise we call TPC. Our livelihood depends on how we work together. I may be the company president and owner, but the customer is why we’re here,” says Castrogiovanni.

In an age of faceless private equity firms gobbling up plumbing and HVAC companies, the Castrogiovannis, Kelly, along with her husband Luke, purchased Terry Plumbing Co. back in 2010. At the time, it was a business in peril. In addition to her human resources experience, Kelly’s career path included project management for investment properties, which has no doubt helped TPC grow from 10 employees to 55-85 at any given time depending on the work, as Terry Plumbing’s work ranges from service to large construction projects and everything in between.

Luke and Kelly’s husband-and-wife dynamic works well in this case. “Luke is my ‘sounding board’ and number one advocate. He can be frank when we’re talking business, but he’s also a cheerleader when it’s needed most. I appreciate and value that openness,” says Castrogiovanni.