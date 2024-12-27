Contractor of the Year Terry Plumbing Co.: A Family Affair

Latest from Plumbing Contractor
COUNTRYSIDE, IL — Walking into the offices of Terry Plumbing Co. (TPC) on a Monday morning is similar to walking into most plumbing shops as one might imagine: a buzz fills the air with anticipation of weekly plumbing work scheduled, candidates interviewing for potential employment, and dispatching service calls throughout the Chicagoland area. What really stands out is the family-type atmosphere and culture that has been created, not only inside the company but with customers as well. “We treat our customers like they are family,” says Kelly Castrogiovanni, Owner.
Moreover, Kelly’s human resources background means that she still bases her hiring decisions on who brings the most value to the company. Everyone plays a key role, from the plumber in the field to the office employee who is the first contact with a prospect on the phone. “I strive to maintain a team atmosphere, and you pick your team players based on how they interact with one another and how they contribute to the entire enterprise we call TPC. Our livelihood depends on how we work together. I may be the company president and owner, but the customer is why we’re here,” says Castrogiovanni.
In an age of faceless private equity firms gobbling up plumbing and HVAC companies, the Castrogiovannis, Kelly, along with her husband Luke, purchased Terry Plumbing Co. back in 2010. At the time, it was a business in peril. In addition to her human resources experience, Kelly’s career path included project management for investment properties, which has no doubt helped TPC grow from 10 employees to 55-85 at any given time depending on the work, as Terry Plumbing’s work ranges from service to large construction projects and everything in between.
Luke and Kelly’s husband-and-wife dynamic works well in this case. “Luke is my ‘sounding board’ and number one advocate. He can be frank when we’re talking business, but he’s also a cheerleader when it’s needed most. I appreciate and value that openness,” says Castrogiovanni.
That doesn’t mean they always agree, though they almost always do. “We’re definitely a team; he recognizes and respects my position as owner and President of TPC, and it’s reciprocated. Working together is absolutely beneficial for TPC. We each bring strengths and ideas, which we bounce off each other to reach a solution for every dilemma,” continues Castrogiovanni.
Terry McCarthy, for whom the original company is named, continues to work for TPC in a sales capacity, while sharing his many years of expertise as a licensed plumber. In addition, Terry functions as an ambassador to customers, and he remains involved in the Illinois Plumbing-Heating-Cooling-Contractors (PHCC) and is currently the state chapter President.
Women Strong
Female-owned and operated (WBE Certified), TPC’s Kelly Castrogiovanni has, perhaps, a slightly different view of a strong woman running a plumbing business, as she considers herself a contractor first and foremost, with no special consideration, advantage or undue obstacles.
“Yes, this is a male-dominated trade, both in terms of technicians and owners, but it’s also been a welcoming field, and I’ve learned and exchanged information and best practices with my peers. Perhaps I feel the need at times to try harder, to compete more strategically, and be better prepared due to my gender. Yet it’s also given me more satisfaction in the success I’ve achieved. I don’t view myself as a ‘woman plumbing contractor.’ Rather, I’m a plumbing contractor who also is a woman,” says Castrogiovanni.
And while she doesn’t necessarily seek the role of mentor, Castrogiovanni says she does the best she can. “While I’ve been careful in my business decisions, like everyone else, I’ve made my share of mistakes from which I’ve learned. I only hope that my presence and accomplishments in the field of plumbing can serve as proof to all women that it is possible to be successful in a male-dominated field.”
Working in the construction, development, and investment areas allowed Kelly to enter the TPC with a clearer understanding of monitoring costs, focusing on ROI, and a familiarity with the various components that come together from concept to completion in construction. Kelly’s human resources background has helped tremendously in evaluating performance, putting the right people in the right jobs, and adhering to the legal requirements that all employers face (with a unique extra layer due to the company’s union contracts). Her hotel management experience offered a chance to deal with a range of personality types and solve problems and complaints regularly. “I am very grateful for all the experience I have had, and, it shapes the way I run this business,” says Castrogiovanni.
Why plumbing? “A business is a business no matter what it is,” says Castrogiovanni. “My husband and I have had other businesses; we entered the plumbing industry by chance while ultimately helping to save this business,” says Castrogiovanni, who recognizes plumbing is a highly competitive field, which requires key facets of running a successful business—planning, organization, skilled employees, and disciplined efficiency to just survive, let alone thrive.
“The risks are enormous, yet if performed right, so can be the payback. It was implied to me beforehand that plumbing would prove to be exciting, interesting and rewarding, and so far, it has been,” says Castrogiovanni.
And it is this hard work, dedication to the company and the plumbing industry is what sets Kelly and TPC apart. For instance, each plumbing contracting company operating in Illinois requires that a plumbing license holder be an officer of the company. In previous years, the superintendent held the license for TPC, “but I wanted to hold the license for my own company to stand out and be independent in this business that we have built. I also wanted to understand what my plumbers go through and to improve my own plumbing knowledge to serve as a better leader. This has helped me see the industry in a new light and hold an even higher respect for all licensed plumbers and contractors,” says Castrogiovanni.
Getting Involved
Purchasing TPC in 2010 meant that Castrogiovanni entered into a highly competitive yet potentially rewarding business arena as a union plumbing contractor in the Chicagoland area. Getting involved in the Plumbing Contractors Association of Greater Chicago (PCA) early on quickly proved to be an unexpected but welcome resource as the new owner of an established plumbing company. “The educational seminars I attended alongside fellow contractors—many with track records in this skilled and complicated trade going back decades—came at the ideal time,” Castrogiovanni recalls.
“As I learned, I was reassured as to what we at Terry Plumbing did right, and where we needed to improve or change. It’s been quite telling that scores of contractors with far more experience than me still find it prudent to seek the information and advice that the PCA makes available,” Castrogiovanni emphasizes.
“Add to that, PCA membership meetings feature pertinent program topics, which include an array of interesting piping-related onsite annual tours, local conferences and trade shows, exposure to allied organizations we interact with, the association’s representation in union matters, the ability to contact the PCA office with virtually any question or a request; the weekly e-news bulletins and periodic print newsletter, and social functions offering unique chances for networking,” Castrogiovanni points out.
The PCA’s membership, in terms of the work performed, is remarkably diverse—from service only, to high rise construction and renovation, to site work, etc. “It soon became clear that being an active PCA contractor is a ‘plus’ for my business,” says Castrogiovanni.
It’s why she has stepped up and agreed to take leadership roles on the Board, as a UA Local Plumbers’ 130 fund trustee (Health & Welfare), and an association-side Bargaining Committee member. She began as a PCA Board Director, and eventually moved “up the chairs” from Treasurer; to Second VP; then First VP; and now as President for a two-year term. “I strive to make sure no one is left out, and that all have a voice and a way for the PCA to offer resources and help when needed. We’re an organization of cooperative competitors, and together we’re working on behalf of the whole industry.”
In addition to her involvement with PCA, Castrogiovanni and TPC contribute to many non-for-profit hospitals and organizations: the Ascension Illinois Foundation; St. Anthony’s Foundation; Saints JFX School; Helping Hands, an organization dedicated to transforming the lives of children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities; and The Chicago Lighthouse. TPC also sponsors youth baseball teams and supports its local Junior Women’s League.
The Future
The company’s future is in good hands as the next generation of Castrogiovannis are set up for success as Kelly and Luke’s three kids are an important part in the TPC wheel. A licensed plumber who simultaneously holds an IUOE Local 150 operators’ license, their son, Mario, is an integral part the company’s site and pipelining divisions. Moreover, their daughter, Brianna, joined full time in the office this year and is helping automate many processes to ensure that TPC grows even more efficient and proactive for its customers. In addition, Brianna’s fiancé, Jeremy, is also on staff and serves as a member of TPC’s estimating department. Lastly, their oldest daughter, Marisa, is an adult surgical heart ICU nurse full time; however, she works for the company in various capacities as needed.
“I am extremely fortunate that we not only work together but value spending our free time together as well. We enjoy boating, visiting wineries, snowmobiling, family dinners and playing fantasy football together. On most nights, I like to unwind by watching a good show with my husband and our dog, Tucker,” says Castrogiovanni.