Greater Boston Plumbing Contractors Association Donates $35,000 to Area Charities

BRAINTREE, MA — The Greater Boston Plumbing Contractors Association, a trade organization that represents the region's premier union signatory plumbing contractors, recently donated $35,000 to seven area charities supporting the communities throughout greater Boston.



The Braintree-based Greater Boston PCA gave $5,000 checks to four nonprofits: Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program (BHCHP); West End House, which provides education and enrichment services for city youth; Christmas in the City, which hosts a holiday party and provides support to homeless families and children in Boston; and the Salvation Army’s Kroc Center, a recreational center for Boston’s youth.



The PCA also made Thanksgiving charity contributions to Community Servings, a nonprofit in Jamaica Plain that provides healthy meals for families struggling with food insecurity; Rosie's Place, which provides housing and support for homeless women and domestic violence victims in Boston; and Father Bill's which operates homeless shelters in Quincy and Brockton.