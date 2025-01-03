Latest from Plumbing Contractor
Greater Boston Plumbing Contractors Association Donates $35,000 to Area Charities
Jan. 3, 2025
BRAINTREE, MA — The Greater Boston Plumbing Contractors Association, a trade organization that represents the region's premier union signatory plumbing contractors, recently donated $35,000 to seven area charities supporting the communities throughout greater Boston.
The Braintree-based Greater Boston PCA gave $5,000 checks to four nonprofits: Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program (BHCHP); West End House, which provides education and enrichment services for city youth; Christmas in the City, which hosts a holiday party and provides support to homeless families and children in Boston; and the Salvation Army’s Kroc Center, a recreational center for Boston’s youth.
The PCA also made Thanksgiving charity contributions to Community Servings, a nonprofit in Jamaica Plain that provides healthy meals for families struggling with food insecurity; Rosie's Place, which provides housing and support for homeless women and domestic violence victims in Boston; and Father Bill's which operates homeless shelters in Quincy and Brockton.
"The Greater Boston PCA and our union signatory contractors are proud to support these important missions to help make the holidays a little brighter for Boston's most vulnerable and underserved families," said Greater Boston PCA President Paul Dionne (Owner of P.J. Dionne Company). "We are proud to be able to support these organizations and do our part to improve the communities where our union plumbers and contractors live and work every day."
Since 2020, the Greater Boston PCA has donated $125,000 to local organizations in Boston around the holidays.
Checks were formally presented to West End House and the BHCHP at Greater Boston PCA’s annual holiday gathering at Rowe's Wharf, while the donations to Christmas in the City and the Kroc Center were also recently delivered.
