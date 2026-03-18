Schlosser & Associates: From Family Roots to Industry Leadership

“When things work well—or don’t—we shift to other products, improve, learn and sharpen our skills,” added Steve Dennis. “We’ve learned a lot through decades of careful management. When you’re in the business for the long term, as we are, it’s rather amazing how that sharpens our focus on maintaining the success, reliability and predictability of our work.”

There’s no better way to examine a company’s dedication to craft than to look at examples of their work. Clearly, every project is different, though Schlosser & Associates’ managers have found that certain facets of their performance—from how they work as a team, how they integrate with other trade pros on jobsites, and the tools and equipment they reach for routinely—all have an impact.

Siemens Health Care Diagnostics

At the sprawling Siemens campus just south of Wilmington, DE—once one of the main sites for DuPont—there are several buildings, some of which include laboratories and clean rooms requiring very specific air quality requirements. Here, working in concert, Steve Dennis and Siemens’ Glenn Slonecker—among many others—maintain a complex network of advanced mechanical systems.

According to Slonecker, there’s a mile of subterranean 18-inch supply and return fiberglass pipe on campus, connecting chilled water to facilities for space conditioning, and specific process needs, many of which require tightly-controlled dehumidification, allowing the presence of atmospheric moisture at levels of 0 to 10 percent. That’s dry.

“We test a lot of medical products and diagnostic consumables,” explained Slonecker. And because their 1,000-plus employees on campus are working two or three eight-hour shifts each day, there’s little or no downtime. Mechanical systems that provide and distribute chilled water play a key role in maintaining full, operational status, and redundancy is important.

On campus, there’s a 1,500-ton Trane chiller connected to a similarly-sized dual-cell, AT induced draft, counterflow EVAPCO cooling tower. In fact, nearby—serving similar needs—are 550-ton, 450-ton and 350-ton chillers, all working in tandem with EVAPCO cooling towers. A few years ago, Slonecker made a trip to EVAPCO’s headquarters in Taneytown, MD with Chris Delp, sales engineer, and other members of the rep firm that serves them, West Chester, PA-based Energy Transfer Solutions (ETS).

“I learned a lot during my visit to EVAPCO’s manufacturing facility,” said Slonecker. “Seeing first-hand their quality control, and the rigorous nature of their production affirmed our choice in EVAPCO as our standard for large cooling towers. We also have a strong, tenured relationship with ETS.”

At the Siemens site, there’s also a complex network of domestic and process water piping that serves the many facilities there. Surprisingly, most of the water comes from groundwater wells on site. Well water is pumped into a 400,000-gallon holding tank; distribution piping runs from it to all campus facilities.

Slonecker said there are 20 or 30 backflow assemblies installed and routinely maintained and tested to guard against the risk of backflow. “All of them are manufactured by Watts in 2, 3 and 4-inch configurations. Fortunately, Schlosser & Associates shares our preference for these,” added Slonecker.

Kirk Middle School

The Kirk Middle School is a public school located in Newark, DE, serving 740+ middle-school students in grades six to eight in a large, suburban setting.

According to Schlosser & Associates President Steve Dennis, Kirk School now has three 165-ton cooling towers that are used for comfort cooling throughout the school. He added that Schlosser has worked for the school district for four or five decades.