Plumbing

Reducing Biofilms in Building Water Systems to Abate Risk of Legionella

Improperly maintained water supply systems and other factors can lead to an environment that allows Legionella survival and growth.

While biofilms occur naturally on many surfaces, including bodies of water and living tissues, they can become a concern when they invade a building water system, potentially damaging water quality and threatening public health. An example of harmful biofilm formations can be found in those that capture and harbor opportunistic pathogens, such as Legionella pneumophila, the bacteria responsible for causing Legionnaires’ disease.

TAGS: Best Practices
