Lindstrom Air Conditioning & Plumbing Joins Wrench Group

POMPANO BEACH, FL — (BUSINESS WIRE) — Wrench Group, a national leader in home services, announced that Lindstrom Air Conditioning & Plumbing, a home services leader across Southeast Florida, has joined Wrench Group.

Wrench Group added its 28th market nationwide with the addition of Lindstrom. Founded in 1975 by Carl Lindstrom, Lindstrom Air Conditioning & Plumbing has grown primarily through word of mouth, a shining testament to the company’s dedication to excellence in customer service. The company, which serves more than 100,000 homeowners in Southeast Florida, provides air conditioning, heating, plumbing, and air quality services through its team of expert technicians.

“We are thrilled to join the Wrench Group family, as they are truly the nation’s home services leader,” said Jeff Lindstrom, President of Lindstrom Air Conditioning & Plumbing. “This partnership will allow us to grow and serve even more homeowners across Southeast Florida while continuing our tradition of service excellence that our customers have come to know and love.”

“Lindstrom is a perfect fit with Wrench Group,” said Wrench Group CEO Ken Haines. “They are a terrific family company with a storied history and outstanding local management team that are poised for long-term success in a rapidly growing region. We look forward to working with them and to great things ahead.”

Lindstrom has approximately 300 employees and its service area includes Broward, Palm Beach, Martin and St. Lucie Counties. They have offices in Pompano Beach and Port St. Lucie. For more information to schedule an online appointment, please visit https://www.lindstromair.com/.

Troutman Pepper, LLP and PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP served as legal and financial advisors to Wrench Group, and Greenberg Traurig, P.A. and SF&P Advisors served as legal and financial Advisors to Lindstrom.