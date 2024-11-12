Blue Point’s Pinnacle MEP Expands Indiana Presence with Bell Plumbing Services Add-On

CLEVELAND, OH —(BUSINESS WIRE)— Blue Point Capital Partners and its portfolio company, Pinnacle MEP, have announced the strategic acquisition of Bell Plumbing Services. The transaction is a swift first add-on for the platform since the Blue Point partnership was announced in early October and Pinnacle’s 16th acquisition overall.

Bell Plumbing is a trusted provider of commercial plumbing solutions, collaborating with general contractors and direct customers throughout central and eastern Indiana. The company’s geographic footprint perfectly complements Pinnacle’s established regional presence, allowing the platform to extend plumbing services to its existing HVAC customers while enhancing its market density.

The Next Chapter

“We look forward to Bell Plumbing’s next chapter as we join forces with an outstanding team that values partnerships with founder-owned businesses and a community-focused approach,” said Bell Plumbing President Mitch Bell. “Partnering with Pinnacle allows us to strengthen our commitment to providing exceptional service to our client relationships across central and eastern Indiana, all while leveraging our local market expertise.”

“Pinnacle is looking forward to rolling up our sleeves alongside the Bell Plumbing team to act on the complementary service offerings and compelling opportunities this partnership brings to the table,” added Pinnacle Co-Founder and CEO Andy Reed. “Together, we can provide a broader range of offerings, including upgrade and restoration services, to our valued existing and new customers.”

Pinnacle MEP

With a leading portfolio across Ohio, Michigan and Indiana, Pinnacle specializes in mechanical and plumbing services for commercial clients while maintaining a strong local presence in each market served. Pinnacle’s experienced leadership team, comprised of respected operators and entrepreneurs, is dedicated to building a transformational HVACR, electrical and plumbing platform through strategic investments that drive growth and enhance customer service excellence.

“Pinnacle and Bell Plumbing are well-aligned in their business approaches and cultures,” said Blue Point Principal Evan Cottington. “This is an exciting addition to the platform, and we look forward to supporting their growth efforts.”

Pinnacle is actively seeking complementary partnerships with like-minded market leaders in HVACR, electrical and plumbing services. Business owners interested in learning more may contact Blue Point Managing Director, Business Development Megan Kneipp at [email protected].

Bell Plumbing

Bell Plumbing Services is a provider of commercial plumbing services, serving central Indiana and the Metro Indianapolis area. Based in Greenwood, Indiana and founded 20 years ago by Mitch Bell, Bell Plumbing Services has grown to be a trusted partner for general contractors and direct customers in the commercial market.

To learn more visit www.pinnacle-mep.com.