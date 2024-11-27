Pro-Tec Plumbing & Air Marks 17 Years

NAPLES, FL — Pro-Tec Plumbing & Air, a family-owned business serving the region since 2008, celebrates 17 years of service with major milestones, including the success of its State of Florida-recognized Technician Apprenticeship Program and a significant expansion into Lee and Charlotte counties.

Tackling the Skilled Worker Gap

Pro-Tec’s Technician Apprenticeship Program, developed in partnership with Fort Myers Technical College, is creating solutions for the labor shortage by providing paid, hands-on training to aspiring plumbers and HVAC technicians. Participants follow a plan from entry-level roles to leadership positions, offering not just jobs but career pathways in an industry with growing demand.

In 2024, the program welcomed four apprentices, with two already completing their field training and now independently managing service trucks. (For more information about apprenticeship opportunities, visit PTPFlorida.com.)

Expanding Services

Pro-Tec also celebrated the acquisition of two other family-owned businesses, extending its trusted plumbing and HVAC services into Lee and Charlotte counties. This growth allows Pro-Tec to serve more customers while maintaining its personalized service.

“Welcoming these companies into the Pro-Tec family reflects our dedication to fostering relationships based on trust and shared values,” Added Wes Mathis, Pro-Tec COO. “It also positions us to deliver cutting-edge solutions to meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

Now serving customers from Marco Island to Charlotte County and beyond, Pro-Tec has strengthened its position as a leader in plumbing and HVAC services in Southwest Florida.

To learn more visit www.ptpflorida.com.