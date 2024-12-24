Hiller Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical’s Gives to Toys for Tots for Fifth Consecutive Year

Every December, Hiller’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Jimmy Hiller, and members of the Hiller family gather to shop for a truck’s worth of toys to donate hand-selecting various toys, games, and gifts that resonate with their own families. This shopping spree has quickly become one of the grandkid’s most anticipated Christmas events.

“One of my family’s most cherished holiday traditions has become our Toys for Tots shopping trip”, remarked Jimmy Hiller. “The holidays can be stressful and challenging for a lot of families, particularly in recent years. Through this promotion, we’re able to make sure that parents can create Christmas magic for their children. We feel so blessed to have had the support of our community for so many years”, he continued, “And we want to give back to our neighborhoods that have been so good to us.”

On Thursday, December 19th, the Hiller family met at a Nashville-area Walmart to shop together, hand-selecting new gifts, toys, and electronics for other children to enjoy on Christmas morning. This year’s selections, totaling over $12,000, filled more than 18 shopping carts. This donation, made possible by the community’s support, raises the 5-year total to more than $50,000 in toy contributions since the tradition began.

Hiller Plumbing

Hiller was founded in 1990 by Jimmy Hiller, the company’s single employee. Today, the organization includes over 600 “Happy Face” trucks and 880 associates across 18 locations in seven states.

Hiller Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical, provides residential and commercial service and repair throughout Tennessee, Southern Kentucky, Northeastern Mississippi, Southeastern Arkansas, Northern Alabama, Northern Georgia, and Northwest Florida. Hiller is Tennessee’s largest residential and commercial plumbing, heating, air conditioning, and electrical services provider.

For more information visit www.happyhiller.com.