High 5 Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric Donates Over $25,000

DENVER, CO — High 5 Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric, a family-owned and operated home service company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area, prioritizes its commitment to giving back to their community year-round through the charity High 5 Cares. In 2024, High 5 donated $25,127 to six local charities in the Denver area and surpassed a big milestone of over $100,000 donated since 2018.

“Supporting the Denver community through High 5 Cares is an important pillar of our business,” said Levi Torres, Co-Owner of High 5 Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric. “Our technicians enjoy having a way to give back and serve others on a local level. And passing the $100,000 donation milestone reflects the impact our team has made on the city they call home.”

High 5 wrapped up 2024 with a $4,117 donation to Hope House, a Denver-based nonprofit that works with young moms. Other local charities they supported include Step Denver, We Don't Waste, Judi's House, Beyond Home and CASA.

“Our customers are like family to us, and we want to support the causes that are important to them,” Torres said. “We encourage our customers, our team and our community to recommend new partners for addition to the High 5 Cares program this year.”

To learn more about High 5 Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric, visit high5homefix.com.