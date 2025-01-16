Plumbline Services Announces Recipients of 2024 'Christmas On Us' Program

DENVER, CO —(BUSINESS WIRE)— Plumbline Services, a Wrench Group company, has announced the recipients of its 2024 "Christmas On Us" program. Ten extraordinary individuals, selected from over 174 nominations, have been recognized for their resilience, selflessness, and unwavering dedication to their communities.

Now in its ninth year, the “Christmas On Us” program invites Denver-area residents to nominate a deserving family and/or individual to receive an $1,000 award to help make their holiday season brighter. The program highlights families and/or individuals facing financial or personal challenges who, despite their own struggles, continue to give back to others. These recipients are selected for their commitment to improving the lives of those around them, even when they themselves could use a hand.

The ten chosen nominees each received $1,000 to help make this past Christmas special. Plumbline wanted to reward the winners for their acts of courage, kindness, and generosity, as they have touched the hearts of many, embodying the true spirit of the season. These are the 10 inspiring recipients of the 2024 “Christmas On Us” program:

Jessica D.

Jessica has selflessly devoted her time to caring for a sick in-law, while also volunteering at local homeless and animal shelters. Despite facing her own challenges, including the recent loss of her support dog in an accident, she continues to give with unwavering compassion. Her resilience and generosity truly embody the spirit of giving.

Alyssa S.

A proud veteran, Alyssa goes above and beyond in her community, volunteering for various activities, including supporting the Cub Scouts. Despite battling systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis, she continues to serve with incredible strength and dedication. Her unwavering commitment to others is a true inspiration.

Jessica C.

Jessica and her fiancé have selflessly opened their hearts and home to three beautiful children, taking them in from a family unable to provide them with the care they deserve. Despite each child being born with drugs in their system, Jessica and her fiancé have embraced the challenging yet rewarding journey of adoption with unwavering dedication. Becoming first-time parents within just 72 hours was unexpected, but they’ve adapted with love and resilience every step of the way.

Amber K.

Amber has dedicated her time and energy to creating magical Halloween displays and organizing "Letters to Santa" events, all to spread joy throughout her community. She also hosts toy drives and generously gives free gifts to local children. Despite battling breast cancer, Amber continues to give from the heart, expecting nothing in return.

Francisco P.

Francisco is a hardworking and proud individual who goes above and beyond for those he cares about. He has raised funds to support friends and family in need and has opened his home to those facing difficult times. With his handyman skills, he lends a helping hand without ever expecting anything in return. Francisco’s relentless dedication to providing for his family and loved ones is a testament to his selflessness and strong character.

Kadin M.

Kadin has poured his time and effort into founding Blankies4Buddies, an organization dedicated to providing blankets for families in need. Despite being a full-time student, he has worked tirelessly to grow his cause, and now receives donations from generous supporters across the country, from California to Florida. His passion and commitment to helping others is truly inspiring.

Brittany G.

Brittany built the community theater from the ground up, sacrificing countless hours and resources to create a safe, welcoming space where at-risk children, young adults, and adults can truly be themselves. She has dedicated her time to organizing events for the community, all while focusing on rehearsals and supporting those involved in the theater. Her unwavering commitment to fostering creativity and providing a safe haven for others is a remarkable testament to her passion and leadership.

Axel P.

Axel dedicates his time to organizing food, coat, and clothing drives, offering vital support to families across the Denver metro area. Throughout the year, he assembles donation bags filled with essential items and personally distributes them to those in need. In addition, Axel has set up a fundraiser at his workplace, donating all of his tips to purchase even more items for families. His efforts have inspired his peers at school to get involved, amplifying the impact of his work.

Donna S.

Donna goes above and beyond to support her family, friends, neighbors, and even strangers, providing holiday food baskets, clothing, blankets for the homeless, and essential items for anyone in need. Despite facing the daily challenges of lupus, high blood pressure, and arthritis—with minimal relief from her medications—Donna continues to give selflessly to others. Her unwavering generosity and resilience in the face of personal struggles are truly inspiring.

Andy S.

Andy has devoted his life to supporting families, women, and children affected by domestic violence. After the heartbreaking loss of his daughter to domestic violence, he founded the Ally Remembered Foundation to honor her memory. The foundation’s mission is to empower individuals and communities to live free from the devastating impact of domestic violence. If you would like to donate to this cause visit www.allyremembered.org/donate.

The “Christmas On Us” program is just one of many ways that Plumbline adheres its six core company values of Faith, Ethical, Character, Excellence, Leadership and Stewardship to serve its customers and its communities.

Plumbline Services

Plumbline has more than 200 employees company-wide and serves more than 35,000 homeowners in Colorado, with locations in Arvada, Centennial, and Fort Collins, and a service area that spans both the Denver metro area and northern Colorado. For more information about Plumbline and its services visit plumblineservices.com.