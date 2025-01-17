RooterMan Earns Spot on Entrepreneur’s 2025 Franchise 500® List

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA — RooterMan, a trusted name in plumbing services and part of the Premium Service Brands (PSB) family, has been named one of the top franchises in Entrepreneur Magazine’s prestigious Franchise 500® for 2025. Ranking No. 231 on this year’s list, RooterMan continues to shine as a leading franchise opportunity, celebrated for its strong financial performance, innovative business model, and robust support systems.

“We are honored to see RooterMan recognized among the top franchises in Entrepreneur’s 2025 Franchise 500,” said Paul Flick, CEO of Premium Service Brands. “This achievement underscores the strength of our franchise system, the dedication of our franchisees, and our commitment to providing essential home service solutions with exceptional customer service.”

The Franchise 500® ranking, now in its 46th year, is a highly regarded benchmark for the franchise industry, highlighting brands that demonstrate exceptional growth, financial stability, and brand power. RooterMan’s placement reflects its ongoing commitment to empowering franchisees and providing high-quality plumbing services to communities across North America.

“As part of Premium Service Brands, RooterMan benefits from a proven support system that allows franchisees to grow their businesses while delivering top-notch services to their customers,” added Flick. “This recognition reinforces our belief that RooterMan offers a truly outstanding opportunity for aspiring business owners.”

RooterMan continues to experience significant growth as part of the PSB family, leveraging its long-standing reputation and innovative practices to meet the needs of homeowners. With a focus on providing franchisees with the tools and training they need to succeed, RooterMan remains a leader in the competitive plumbing services market and the overall home services industry.

To view the full 2025 Franchise 500 list, visit Entrepreneur.com/franchise500 or pick up the January/February issue of Entrepreneur Magazine.

For more information about RooterMan and franchise opportunities, visit www.premiumservicebrands.com.