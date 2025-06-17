AirWorks Solutions Celebrates 15 Years of Family, Integrity and Growth

CAMARILLO, CA — When Kevin and Stephanie Allen launched AirWorks Solutions from their hometown of Camarillo in 2010, they didn’t set out to build an empire. Then in their twenties, the high school sweethearts—he a hands-on technician, she a business-savvy law graduate—set out to build trust, one honest service call at a time. What they’ve built since has exceeded anything they imagined.

Fifteen years, four children, and countless service calls later, AirWorks has grown into one of the most trusted heating, cooling and plumbing companies in the region, with service teams spanning Ventura, Santa Barbara, Los Angeles and Sacramento counties and beyond. The company employs more than 40 team members and has earned a loyal following of customers, including three consecutive “Neighborhood Favorite” honors on Nextdoor.

“We didn’t start with a big plan,” said Stephanie Allen, now the company’s CEO. “We just wanted to do right by people, help our community, and create something that reflected our values. Looking back, it’s amazing how far we’ve come.”

Perfect Partnership

The Allens, who both graduated from Adolfo Camarillo High School in 2002, didn’t initially plan to go into business together. Kevin, a former Eagle Scout with a knack for problem-solving, fell in love with the trades after working a summer job in the field. Stephanie pursued degrees in Business Administration and Law, eventually earning her MBA and JD from The University of Alabama. It wasn’t until Kevin clashed with an employer over a dishonest sales tactic—refusing to upsell an unnecessary system to an unsuspecting customer—that the idea of starting their own company took root.

“I remember thinking, ‘I could do this better, and more honestly,’” Kevin recalled. “But I knew I couldn’t do it without someone who could run the business side. That’s where Stephanie came in.”

Together, they formed a perfect partnership. Kevin handled the tools, Stephanie managed operations. Both relied on their shared values to guide them: honesty, community, and service. They launched AirWorks Solutions with little more than a website built using free tools, a handful of listings on directories like Yelp, and word-of-mouth networking at community and Chamber of Commerce events. They lived with their parents to save money and poured everything into growing the company from the ground up.

Family Run, Mom Approved

Their values remain at the heart of the business today. Stephanie, known as the “mom” of the company, oversees daily operations and ensures that every decision—whether hiring a technician or servicing a home—meets the high standards of “family run, mom approved.” Kevin, now the company’s Chief Visionary Officer, leads AirWorks’ training academy and mentors new technicians to uphold the same ethical approach that sparked the business in the first place.

“I’m really passionate about bringing more people into the trades and making sure we have great, trustworthy technicians to serve our communities,” Kevin said. “It’s noble work, and we want to pass that on.”

Building a Legacy

AirWorks isn’t just growing, it’s helping others grow, too. The Allens now mentor aspiring tradespeople and support retiring HVAC and plumbing business owners in transitioning their companies to new hands. The goal is to build a legacy that uplifts not only their family, but the wider community.

“We’ve designed the business so that we’re ready to fly, and we want to help others realize the full potential of their investment,” Stephanie said. “They don’t have to do it alone.”

AirWorks is a true family affair. Their children—Viviana, Magnolia (“Lola”), Zachary, and Benjamin—are often seen at the office, sometimes referred to as “baby bosses” by the team. Their presence is part of what keeps the company grounded and authentic.

“The thing I’m really proud of is that Kevin and I haven’t lost who we are or what we mean to each other,” Stephanie said. “We’ve kept our values, we’ve kept our soul, and we’ve kept our marriage. I couldn’t be more thankful for my business partner.”

Fifteen years after launching AirWorks, the Allens are still building on their reputation, their reach, and their mission to serve with integrity.

“This path has been longer and maybe a little harder some days than we would’ve dreamed up,” Stephanie said. “But I don’t think, back when we started, we could’ve even dreamed of what we have now.”

To celebrate its 15th anniversary, AirWorks is offering rotating monthly specials on select services throughout 2025.

For more information about AirWorks Solutions visit www.airworkssolutions.com,