Pro-Tec Plumbing & Air Partners with Naples Humane Society to Help Local Dogs Find Their Forever Homes

NAPLES, FL — Pro-Tec Plumbing & Air, a family-owned home services company serving Southwest Florida since 2008, has teamed up with the Naples Humane Society to launch a heartfelt new initiative: connecting adoptable shelter dogs with loving families in the local community.

Through this community partnership, Pro-Tec will feature select dogs currently available for adoption and spotlight their personalities in marketing campaigns, social posts, and customer outreach—all with the goal of increasing awareness and helping these pets find forever homes.

“I’ve been adopting dogs since I was a kid, and now my family and I truly understand the impact it can have on an animal’s life—and on ours,” said Rick Hume, President at Pro-Tec Plumbing and Air. “Partnering with the Naples Humane Society just makes sense. Our whole team has a soft spot for animals, and we’re proud to help give these amazing dogs and cats the attention they need to find loving homes.”

Meet the Featured Pups

Diamond (2 years)

A sweet, playful girl who loves toys, car rides, and making new friends. She's the perfect family companion, full of joy and affection.

Choco (2 years)

A 103-pound German Shepherd with a huge heart and a sharp mind. Choco is ready to impress with tricks and loyalty—an ideal match for active owners.

Captain (5 years)

An energetic ball-chaser and crowd favorite. Captain is social, fun-loving, and guaranteed to keep your days filled with smiles and playtime.

Locals are encouraged to support this campaign by sharing posts, visiting the shelter, or contacting the Humane Society directly to adopt one of these lovable dogs. Interested families can reach out to the Adoption Coordinator at [email protected] or visit the shelter in person to meet the pets featured in the program.

In addition to providing fast, reliable home services, Pro-Tec Plumbing & Air is committed to building strong community ties. This partnership reflects the company’s ongoing mission to make a positive impact in Southwest Florida—one home and one pet at a time.