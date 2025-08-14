High 5 Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric named to INC. 5000

DENVER, CO — High 5 Plumbing, Heating & Cooling & Electric, a family-owned and operated home service company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area, announced that they have been named to the 2025 INC. 5000 list for the fourth consecutive year. This year, the company ranked No. 2046 on the prestigious list.

“Being named to this list for four straight years demonstrates that our commitment to delivering essential home services, while giving back to our community, is a mission worth pursuing,” said Levi Torres, Co-Owner of High 5. “High 5’s growth is dependent on having a team that believes in our vision and objectives. Every day, this team works hard to ensure that we deliver the kind of quality customer service that always ends with a high-five.”

Navigating Uncertainty

This year’s INC. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the US economy over the past three years.

In 2024, High 5 raised its revenue by 71% over the previous year. In the same year, it added its HVAC service in April and its electrical division in September, while also delivering more than $25,000 to local charities.

Clarity of Vision

“Making the INC. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” said Mike Hofman, Editor-in-Chief of INC. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the US economy.”

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

To learn more about High 5 Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric, or to schedule an inspection, visit high5homefix.com.