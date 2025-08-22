Del-Air Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electric Names New Chief Sales Officer

In this newly created role, Piazza will be responsible for developing and implementing Del-Air and Keystone’s overall sales and marketing strategy and driving revenue growth across Del-Air’s residential new construction division.

“Alex’s leadership will be key as Del-Air continues to expand throughout Florida, and we are excited to see where his innovative thinking will take us,” said Kevin Clark, President of Del-Air’s Residential New Construction (RNC) division. “Alex has the experience and insight to develop new sales and marketing strategies to help us deliver bold solutions to our customers. As Del-Air continues to scale with thoughtful investment and expansion, we’re certain Alex will be pivotal in helping us build a strong foundation for growth.”

Piazza spent more than 11 years managing the sales operations at some of the Southeast’s largest construction contractors before joining Del-Air. A graduate of the University of South Carolina with a degree in business and managerial economics, Piazza said he is honored to be named to this leadership position.

“This opportunity means a great deal to me, and I take pride in working with companies that share strong values and a results-driven approach to operational excellence,” he said. “The team at Del-Air has made it possible for me to step into this new role with their support and guidance. I look forward to bringing fresh ideas, energy and creativity that will continue our extraordinary growth cycle throughout Florida.”

To learn more about Del-Air visit www.delair.com.