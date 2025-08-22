Del-Air Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electric Names New Chief Sales Officer

Veteran sales leader Alex Piazza will oversee sales and marketing for Del-Air and Keystone Energy.
Aug. 22, 2025
2 min read

Key Highlights

  • Alex Piazza has been named Chief Sales Officer at Del-Air Plumbing and Keystone Energy
  • He brings over 11 years of experience managing sales operations for major Southeast construction contractors
  • Piazza will focus on driving revenue growth in Del-Air’s residential new construction division across Florida
68a8a17ac9c895e2edecae08 Delair Promo

JACKSONVILLE, FL — Del-Air Plumbing, Air Conditioning and Electric, Florida’s foremost indoor comfort provider, announced today that Alex Piazza has been named as the Chief Sales Officer for Del-Air and Keystone Energy, a Del-Air company and trusted electrical contractor in the Orlando area.

Del Air
Alex Piazza.
Alex Piazza.

In this newly created role, Piazza will be responsible for developing and implementing Del-Air and Keystone’s overall sales and marketing strategy and driving revenue growth across Del-Air’s residential new construction division.

“Alex’s leadership will be key as Del-Air continues to expand throughout Florida, and we are excited to see where his innovative thinking will take us,” said Kevin Clark, President of Del-Air’s Residential New Construction (RNC) division. “Alex has the experience and insight to develop new sales and marketing strategies to help us deliver bold solutions to our customers. As Del-Air continues to scale with thoughtful investment and expansion, we’re certain Alex will be pivotal in helping us build a strong foundation for growth.”

Piazza spent more than 11 years managing the sales operations at some of the Southeast’s largest construction contractors before joining Del-Air. A graduate of the University of South Carolina with a degree in business and managerial economics, Piazza said he is honored to be named to this leadership position.

“This opportunity means a great deal to me, and I take pride in working with companies that share strong values and a results-driven approach to operational excellence,” he said. “The team at Del-Air has made it possible for me to step into this new role with their support and guidance. I look forward to bringing fresh ideas, energy and creativity that will continue our extraordinary growth cycle throughout Florida.”

To learn more about Del-Air visit www.delair.com.

Sign up for Contractor Newsletters
Get the latest news and updates.

Related

NYC Legionnaires’ Outbreak Triggers National Call for Proactive Water Safety
Nonresidential Construction Adds 11,300 Jobs in May
Prevent Basement Flooding with the Flood-Guard
Sponsored
Mid-Size Machine with More Muscle - Sewerooter T-4
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of Contractor, create an account today!