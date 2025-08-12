Vector Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electrical Ranks in the INC. 5,000

TWIN CITIES, MN — Up until December 2023, the 11-year-old independently owned HVAC, plumbing and electrical company, Vector, didn’t even have a formal office. What it does have today are 40 passionate employees, 30 vans, no debt or credit lines, and impressive revenue growth that doubled in the past two years—enough to earn the 1,782 position on the annual national INC. 5000 rankings.

Team Effort

Still personally answering emergency service calls—even at 2 in the morning—Vector’s tireless management-owner team of Karen Balko (Chief Operations Officer), Tom Balko (Chief Dream Builder) and Mark Goetz (Leader of Development) praised its team of service technicians and its marketing and branding partners, while vowing to hold to its bold strategy to grow steadily at 30% annually in subsequent years.

“We’re thrilled with our first placement on the INC. 5000 list,” exclaimed Karen Balko. “But we owe much of our fast-growth success to our skilled and hard working service techs and our marketing partner CAMP Digital that helps us navigate the challenges of online marketing to keep our callboard full and to KickCharge Creative, the company that inspired and encouraged us to do a bold rebrand of all our trucks, advertising and online assets!”