SEER Group Expands Colorado Presence with Acquisition of Tuscan Electric, Heating & Plumbing

DENVER, CO — The SEER Group has expanded its Colorado footprint with the acquisition of Tuscan Electric, Heating & Plumbing, a fast-growing family-run contractor serving the Denver metro.

Founded in 2020 by industry veterans Drilon Doda and Armando Cobo, Tuscan has built a strong reputation for reliable electrical, heating, and plumbing service. The company recently earned Angi’s 2024 Super Service Award, recognizing top-tier customer satisfaction.

“We built Tuscan on the belief that the work we do in people’s homes should be done right the first time and that our clients deserve the peace of mind of having plumbing, HVAC, and electrical all under one roof,” said Drilon Doda, Co-Founder of Tuscan. “As we looked for the next step in our journey, we wanted a partner who understands our goals and values the culture and community we’ve created. SEER brings the expertise and vision to help us expand while staying true to ourselves.”

Tuscan Brand And Team Remain In Place

Customers will continue working with the same technicians and office staff, with the added backing of SEER’s operational resources and broader contractor network. Tuscan will keep operating under its established name to preserve the brand and customer trust that Doda and Cobo have built.

A Strategic Fit For SEER’s Growth Model

“This partnership reflects exactly what we look for in a brand,” said Justin Nagy, CEO of The SEER Group. “Tuscan’s team has proven their ability to grow quickly by delivering quality service and building strong community relationships. Their entrepreneurial drive and people-first approach reflect our strategy to thoughtfully expand with respected locally led brands.”

Strengthening SEER’s Colorado Presence

The acquisition adds to SEER’s growing list of values-driven home service companies and marks another step in the group’s strategy of investing in contractors with strong reputations in their local markets.

To learn more visit theseergroup.com.