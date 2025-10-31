Rocket Group Expands in Oklahoma with Investment in ProThermal Heating & Cooling

The acquisition brings together ProThermal’s experienced team and loyal customer base with Rocket Group’s resources and operational expertise. Contractors and homeowners alike can expect enhanced service capabilities and a broader range of HVAC solutions across the region.

“ProThermal's strong reputation and customer-centric approach make them an ideal fit for Rocket Group's expansion plans,” said Victor Rancour, CEO of Rocket Group. “This partnership not only supports our growth strategy but also enhances our ability to deliver exceptional service across the country.”

Local Expertise Meets National Support

ProThermal’s integration into Rocket Group will be seamless, allowing both companies to maintain service continuity while building on shared strengths. The partnership also reinforces Rocket Group’s broader initiative to set higher performance benchmarks for HVAC service and installation across the industry.

“ProThermal has always been dedicated to providing top-notch service to our community,” said David Coker, Co-Founder of ProThermal Heating & Cooling. “Joining forces with Rocket Group will allow us to offer even more to our customers while maintaining the quality they expect.”

“This partnership sets us apart in the industry, ensuring our continued growth and success,” added Paul Berry, Co-Founder of ProThermal Heating & Cooling.

Expanding a Growing National Network

The addition of ProThermal builds on Rocket Group’s expanding network, which now includes operations in eight states. The combined strength adds more than 90 vehicles, 130 technicians and staff, and a customer base of nearly 255,000. It’s also Rocket Group’s second Oklahoma partnership in the past two months, underscoring its commitment to the region and to nationwide service excellence.

“Every partnership we form strengthens our ability to support technicians, improve service outcomes, and deliver better experiences for customers,” Rancour said.

For more information, visit RocketGroup.com and ProThermalHVAC.com.

