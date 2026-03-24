Parker & Sons Brings Nearly 1,000 Employees Together to Kick Off 2026 Growth Strategy
Key Highlights
- Nearly 1,000 employees gathered, underscoring scale of single-location operation
- $220M residential service business built on training, culture and consistency
- 2026 theme “Everyone Matters” reinforces workforce alignment and long-term growth
PHOENIX, AZ — Parker & Sons brought nearly 1,000 employees together at Chase Field to kick off 2026, highlighting the scale of its single-location residential service operation and reinforcing the role of culture and training in sustaining growth.
The annual all-company meeting reflected the company’s expansion across HVAC, plumbing, electrical, water quality and insulation services—while continuing to operate from one centralized location in the Phoenix market.
Single-Location Model Drives Scalable Residential Growth
In a market where many contractors expand through multiple branches or diversify into commercial work, Parker & Sons has grown to nearly 1,000 employees and more than $220 million in annual revenue from a single operation.
Company leadership attributes that growth to a consistent approach to training, culture and operational alignment across departments—factors that support both service delivery and customer experience at scale.
Leadership Emphasizes Culture as Growth Foundation
The event also served to align employees around the company’s 2026 internal theme, “Everyone Matters,” reinforcing the role each team member plays in overall performance.
“Our goal has always been to build something that lasts, not just something that grows,” said Daryl Bingham, President. “As the company gets bigger, it becomes even more important to make sure every employee understands their role and feels valued. When our team is aligned, our customers feel the difference.”
Technicians, installers, office staff and leadership participated in company updates, recognition programs and forward-looking strategy discussions during the event.
Recognition Programs Support Workforce Engagement
A key component of the meeting focused on employee recognition, including the annual “Not Your Average Joe” award, which honors team members who exceed expectations in supporting customers, coworkers and the community.
Leadership points to recognition as a critical tool for maintaining the culture needed to sustain growth at scale while reinforcing performance standards across the organization.
Company Meeting Reflects Growth and Long-Term Vision
Hosting the event at Chase Field served as a visual benchmark of the company’s growth—from its origins as a family-owned business 50 years ago to one of the largest residential service providers in the region today.
Bringing the full workforce together in a single venue also reinforced the company’s emphasis on teamwork and cross-department coordination as it continues to expand.
Focus Remains on Residential Service Expansion
Looking ahead, Parker & Sons plans to continue growing its residential service operations while maintaining the centralized structure that has supported its success.
Leadership says future growth will remain focused on investing in workforce development, training and service quality—key factors in scaling operations without sacrificing consistency in the field.
To learn more visit www.parkerandsons.com.