Parker & Sons Brings Nearly 1,000 Employees Together to Kick Off 2026 Growth Strategy

PHOENIX, AZ — Parker & Sons brought nearly 1,000 employees together at Chase Field to kick off 2026, highlighting the scale of its single-location residential service operation and reinforcing the role of culture and training in sustaining growth.

The annual all-company meeting reflected the company’s expansion across HVAC, plumbing, electrical, water quality and insulation services—while continuing to operate from one centralized location in the Phoenix market.

Single-Location Model Drives Scalable Residential Growth

In a market where many contractors expand through multiple branches or diversify into commercial work, Parker & Sons has grown to nearly 1,000 employees and more than $220 million in annual revenue from a single operation.

Company leadership attributes that growth to a consistent approach to training, culture and operational alignment across departments—factors that support both service delivery and customer experience at scale.