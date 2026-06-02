Apogee Equity Partners Advises Sale of Hall’s Rooter & Plumbing

COLUMBIA, SC — Apogee Equity Partners has announced the successful sale of Hall’s Rooter & Plumbing LLC, a Midland, Texas-based plumbing and HVAC contractor, to Team First Home Services, a plumbing-focused home services platform backed by Grove Mountain Partners.

Founded in 2021 by Sam Hall, Hall’s Rooter & Plumbing has quickly established itself as a leading residential service provider in the Midland market. The company has built its reputation on responsive service, technical expertise, and a commitment to customer satisfaction, earning hundreds of five-star reviews and a loyal customer base throughout the region.

Family-Owned Contractor Maintains Local Leadership

As part of the transaction, Hall’s Rooter & Plumbing will continue operating under its existing name and leadership team, allowing the company to maintain the culture and customer relationships that have fueled its growth.

The company is owned and operated by founders Sam and Kneely Hall, who have guided the business from startup to one of the region’s most recognized plumbing and HVAC service providers in just a few years.

“From the beginning, Apogee understood what mattered most to us: our people, our reputation, and the future of the business,” said Sam Hall, Founder of Hall’s Rooter & Plumbing. “They went to bat for us again and again, navigated the hard negotiations, and ultimately put us in a position we couldn’t have achieved on our own. Choosing Apogee to represent us was one of the best decisions we made.”

Strategic Partnership Supports Continued Growth

The acquisition provides Hall’s with access to the resources and support of a larger home services platform while preserving the local identity that customers have come to trust.

Apogee Equity Partners, led by President David Yezbak, represented the Hall family throughout the transaction process.

“I am thankful to Sam and Kneely for their trust in me to represent them,” said Yezbak. “Hall’s Rooter & Plumbing illustrates how hard work and sound leadership can drive meaningful growth in a short period of time. We were proud to advocate for them and help secure a partner committed to building on the company’s strong foundation.”

The transaction reflects continued consolidation activity within the residential plumbing and HVAC market, as established contractors seek strategic partners to support long-term growth while maintaining local operations and customer relationships.

To learn more about Apogee Equity Partners visit www.apogeeequitypartners.com.