Hiller Recognized Among Tennessee’s Top Workplaces For 2026

NASHVILLE, TN — Hiller Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical, one of the region’s largest privately owned residential and commercial service providers, has been named among the Tennessean’s 2026 Top Workplaces, an employee-driven recognition highlighting workplace culture, engagement and organizational values.

The annual Top Workplaces Award recognizes companies where employees report high levels of satisfaction, alignment and engagement based on confidential third-party survey data collected by Energage.

Employee Feedback Drives Recognition

The Top Workplaces survey measures several aspects of the employee experience, including workplace culture, leadership, communication and employee engagement. Organizations that meet participation thresholds are ranked based on employee satisfaction metrics.

Hiller representatives joined other honorees at an awards celebration held June 3 at Nashville’s Music City Center, where businesses across Tennessee were recognized in various categories.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

Company Culture Supports Growth Across The Trades

For contractors in the plumbing, HVAC and electrical sectors, employee retention and workplace culture remain critical as the skilled labor shortage continues to challenge the industry. Hiller’s recognition highlights the growing importance of investing in team development and creating long-term career opportunities in the trades.

“This recognition is truly special because it comes from and is the result of our team members’ commitment to our organization”, remarked Jimmy Hiller, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Hiller Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical. “To me, the true indicator of Hiller’s success is how much we care about others—particularly our team members. I am so proud of each and every person on our team for creating and cultivating a culture worth awarding”.

From One Truck To Multi-State Service Leader

Founded in 1990 with a single truck and $500, Hiller has grown into one of the nation’s largest privately owned home service companies. Today, the company employs more than 900 associates and operates a fleet of more than 600 service vehicles across 18 locations in seven states.

The company continues to expand its footprint while maintaining a focus on workforce culture, customer service and long-term career growth in the skilled trades.

To learn more visit happyhiller.com.