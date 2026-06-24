DB’s Plumbing and Drain Acquired Following Strategic Sale

COLUMBIA, SC — Apogee Equity Partners announced the sale of DB’s Plumbing and Drain Inc., a family-owned residential plumbing contractor serving Woodbridge, Virginia, and surrounding Northern Virginia markets since 2008.

Founded by David and Jennifer Buky, DB’s Plumbing and Drain built its business around residential plumbing service and drain work, growing into a well-established contractor in the Washington, DC, metro market. The company developed a strong homeowner following, earning more than 2,000 five-star Google reviews and building a customer base of more than 17,000 homeowners.

Residential Service Growth Built on Customer Retention

Over nearly two decades, the company established itself as a recognized residential plumbing brand in Northern Virginia by focusing on service consistency, responsiveness and customer retention—key drivers of long-term growth in the home services market.

Apogee Equity Partners, led by President and M&A Advisor David Yezbak, served as sell-side advisor on the transaction. According to the firm, its relationship with the Bukys began several years before the sale, providing advisory support as ownership evaluated timing and long-term options for the business.

We knew selling our company was not something we should try to navigate on our own, and after meeting with Apogee, it quickly became clear that we had made the right decision. David Yezbak, Katherine Harris, and the Apogee team brought the experience, buyer relationships, and steady guidance we needed throughout the process. They helped us evaluate our options, find the right buyer, negotiate the transaction, and navigate each step through closing. Just as importantly, they took a lot of stress off our plate and helped keep the process moving when things became overwhelming. We would absolutely recommend Apogee to other business owners considering a sale. In fact, we already have.

— David and Jennifer Buky, Founders of DB’s Plumbing and Drain

M&A Activity Continues in Home Services

The transaction reflects ongoing consolidation across the plumbing and broader home services sector, where established residential contractors with recurring customer bases continue to draw buyer interest.

We are incredibly proud to have represented the Buky family in this transaction. David and Jennifer built an exceptional company with a strong brand, loyal customer base, and outstanding reputation in the Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C. markets. Our goal was to create options, protect what they had built, and help them choose the path that made the most sense for their business, their employees, and their future. We wish the new ownership team continued success as they carry forward the legacy of DB’s Plumbing and Drain.

— David Yezbak, M&A Advisor and President of Apogee Equity Partners

Apogee said the transaction highlights continued demand for service-based businesses with strong market positions, customer loyalty and scalable operations. The firm specializes in advising owners through sale processes designed to maximize buyer competition and align deals with both financial and operational goals.

To learn more about Apogee Partners visit www.apogeeequitypartners.com.

To learn more about DB's Plumbing and Drain visit www.fixmyleaknow.com.