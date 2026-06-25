Rocket Group Expands West Coast Footprint With Clemmer Services Acquisition

SAN BERNARDINO, CA — Rocket Group has added Clemmer Services to its growing home services portfolio, bringing the Barstow and Santa Clarita-based contractor into its national network as the company expands in key residential markets.

The addition marks Rocket Group’s 14th brand and extends its reach deeper into Southern California, including the Inland Empire and Santa Clarita Valley.

Three Decades of Regional Growth

Clemmer Services has built its business over more than 30 years, serving homeowners across San Bernardino County before expanding into the Santa Clarita Valley and Los Angeles County four years ago.

The contractor has established itself around residential HVAC and plumbing work, supported by bilingual technicians, transparent pricing and a strong local customer base.

“From day one, Clemmer Services was built on straightforward pricing and honest work, and our customers have rewarded us with their loyalty for three decades,” said Dave Barnard, Owner and Operator, Clemmer Services. “We are proud of what we have built here, and now we are ready to take it to the next level.”

Broad Residential Service Offering

Clemmer’s service lineup includes air conditioning installation and repair, furnace and heating work, heat pump installations, plumbing repairs, sewer line work, tankless water heaters and indoor air quality systems.

The company also carries Trane Comfort Specialist certification and is an authorized dealer for Rinnai products, with North American Technician Excellence-certified technicians serving markets including Barstow, Apple Valley, Hesperia, Victorville and Santa Clarita.

Operational Support to Fuel Expansion

Through the partnership, Clemmer gains access to Rocket Group’s internal systems for sales training, marketing support and operational infrastructure, tools aimed at accelerating growth while maintaining service quality.

Rocket Group said the move fits its broader strategy of acquiring established regional operators and scaling them with centralized resources.

“Southern California is a market we know well, and adding Clemmer Services to our portfolio was a natural next step. They have built something worth building on,” said Victor Rancour, CEO, Rocket Group Holdings. “Our job now is to give them the tools and support to grow faster and stronger than they ever could on their own.”

Consolidation Continues in High-Demand Markets

The addition reflects continued consolidation across the residential service sector, particularly in high-demand Sun Belt and Western markets where HVAC, plumbing and IAQ services remain steady year-round.

For Rocket Group, the Barstow and Santa Clarita markets represent a strategic foothold in regions with ongoing housing growth and sustained demand for replacement and repair work.

To learn more about Clemmer Services, visit www.clemmerservicesinc.com.

To learn more about Rocket Group, visit rocketgroupholdings.com.