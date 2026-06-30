A&L Plumbing Rebrands as Test of Time, Expands Full-Service Home Offerings

BOSTON — A&L Plumbing, Heating & Cooling has rebranded as Test of Time Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical, marking its 50th year in business with a new name that reflects the company’s broader service offerings and long-term growth strategy.

Founded in 1976 as a local plumbing company, the family-owned business has steadily expanded its residential service portfolio over the decades, adding heating and cooling and, most recently, electrical services earlier this year. Company leadership said the rebrand is intended to better align with the scope of work the contractor now provides across the MetroWest and Greater Boston markets.

Rebrand Reflects Expanded Service Capabilities

The transition includes a new company name, logo, website, vehicle fleet and updated branding materials. While the visual identity is changing, ownership and day-to-day leadership remain unchanged.

“A&L was named for my parents, Alba and Lewis, whose hard work laid the foundation for everything we've built,” said Paul Ehrlich, a third-generation master plumber and Co-Owner of Test of Time. “While a lot has changed over the last 50 years, that legacy isn't going away. Family and community are still at the heart of our company, and Test of Time reflects both our history and our commitment to carrying those values forward for generations to come.”

The rebrand reflects a broader trend among established plumbing and HVAC contractors diversifying into electrical work to offer homeowners bundled service options and create operational efficiencies across multiple trades.

Family Ownership Remains Central

Company leaders emphasized that while the branding has evolved, its customer service model and community ties remain unchanged. The official unveiling of the new brand will take place during the Sudbury Fourth of July Parade, where the company will showcase its updated fleet and branding for the first time.

“Our name may be changing, but the way we serve our customers isn't,” said Sarah Ehrlich, Co-Owner of Test of Time. “We wanted a brand that reflects the premium service and quality we've worked hard to build while staying true to the family values that have always defined us. When people see our new trucks rolling through the community, we hope they recognize the same family they've trusted for generations.”

For contractors in the residential service space, the move underscores how legacy brands are adapting to meet growing homeowner demand for single-source plumbing, HVAC and electrical solutions while preserving the trust built over decades in local markets.

For more information about Test of Time Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical visit calltestoftime.com.