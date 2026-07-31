Tampa Bay Service Data Reveals What Homeowners Actually Paid for HVAC and Plumbing Repairs

TAMPA, FL — Home Therapist Cooling, Heating & Plumbing has released its 2026 Tampa Bay HVAC and Plumbing Cost Report, providing a data-driven look at what homeowners actually paid for common repairs and equipment replacements across the region.

The report analyzes 2,523 completed service calls totaling $4.1 million in customer-paid work performed between May 2024 and April 2026 across Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties. According to the company, the median invoice for all HVAC and plumbing work was $493.

Report Uses Local Service Data Instead of National Estimates

Rather than relying on national pricing guides or manufacturer estimates, the report is based entirely on completed invoices from jobs performed in 135 Tampa Bay ZIP codes.

Among HVAC services, the most frequently performed repair was air conditioning maintenance, with 385 tune-up visits carrying a median cost of $248. AC capacitor replacements had a median cost of $269 across 93 jobs, while thermostat installations averaged a median of $349.

Larger repairs showed greater variation. Condenser fan motor replacements carried a median price of $737, while compressor replacements averaged $2,312. Full heat pump installations posted a median cost of $4,493, and ductwork repairs recorded the highest median price in the report at $6,260.

Plumbing Repairs Show Wide Price Variations

On the plumbing side, drain cleaning carried a median cost of $299, followed by toilet repair and installation at $354 and faucet repair or replacement at $363.

Tank-style water heater replacements posted a median cost of $849. Water heater repairs showed the widest pricing variation among plumbing services, with a median cost of $1,510 and a broad range of repair costs depending on the condition of the equipment.

Early Diagnosis Can Influence Repair Costs

The report also found that some of the largest pricing differences occurred on components that deteriorate over time rather than fail suddenly.

According to the analysis, compressor replacement costs ranged from $459 to $5,748, largely depending on whether underlying system problems were addressed before additional damage occurred. Water heater repairs displayed similar trends.

"Homeowners here are quoted numbers with no way to tell whether they are normal for Tampa," said Richard Morales, Owner of Home Therapist. "We had two years of our own completed invoices sitting in the system, so we published them. If a neighbor gets a quote that is triple what the middle of the market looks like, they should be able to look that up in about ten seconds."

"The spread is the story," Morales said. "Two houses on the same street can pay five times different for what sounds like the same repair, and most of that difference was decided months earlier."

Methodology Highlights Local Market Conditions

The company said all figures represent completed customer-paid invoices between May 2024 and April 2026. Each service category includes job counts to provide context, while pricing ranges reflect actual invoices rather than projected or estimated costs.

No national averages, manufacturer suggested pricing or forecasted costs were used in the report.

To learn more visit callhometherapist.com.