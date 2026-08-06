My Professional Plumber Unveils New Brand Identity to Highlight Customer-First Service

KNOXVILLE, TN — My Professional Plumber has introduced a new brand identity featuring updated fleet graphics, a redesigned logo and a new tagline, reflecting the company's continued focus on professionalism and customer service throughout the greater Knoxville market.

The family-owned plumbing contractor, which has served East Tennessee since 2010, is rolling out the new branding across its fleet of service vehicles operating in Knoxville, Maryville and surrounding communities. Company officials expect the entire fleet to carry the updated graphics in the coming weeks.

New Identity Builds on Established Reputation

The refreshed brand features a vintage-inspired technician dressed in formal attire, a design intended to reinforce the company's emphasis on professionalism and dependable service. The contractor also introduced a new positioning tagline, One of a Kind for Peace of Mind, as part of the rebranding effort.

“While our old logo has served us well for the past sixteen years, it was time to refresh our image to better represent our company’s reputation of going above and beyond for our customers with utmost professionalism,” said Jamie Foster, Owner of My Professional Plumber. “But after working diligently to build a strong, positive reputation over the last 16 years, we didn’t want to change the name. We are still My Professional Plumber, just with a new look.”

Fleet Graphics Reinforce Brand Recognition

The new branding was developed by KickCharge Creative, a New Jersey-based marketing agency that specializes in branding for plumbing, HVAC, electrical and other skilled trades contractors.

For service contractors, vehicle wraps and consistent branding can improve visibility in local markets while reinforcing company recognition with existing and prospective customers.

“My Professional Plumber’s logo transformation also highlights our commitment to standing out in the industry,” said Foster. “We know that homeowners have options and that trust is critical factor when repairs or installations are needed. That’s why when we’re invited in to service a family’s home, we make it our goal to leave no doubt they made the right choice in contacting our team. Our experienced technicians are as passionate about helping our customers feel safe and comfortable in their homes as they are in their craft, and we believe this sets us apart.”

Continued Focus on East Tennessee Customers

Although the company has updated its visual identity, My Professional Plumber said its core mission and service philosophy remain unchanged.

The contractor provides residential plumbing services throughout the greater Knoxville area, including Oak Ridge, Lenoir City and Maryville.

To learn more visit myplumbertn.com.