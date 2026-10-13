American Service Partners Launches National HVAC, Plumbing and Electrical Platform

The company’s model is designed to preserve the local names, teams and customer relationships that have established its businesses, while providing access to shared services and technology.

“Traditional buy-and-flip and buy-and-build private equity has faced headwinds in home services, and that has opened a real opportunity,” said Landon Brewer, Chief Executive Officer of American Service Partners. “This isn’t an ordinary roll-up. We partner with brands that already have strong names, loyal customers and great teams, and they stay focused on their people and their customers. Our structure gives us the flexibility to remain operator-led, with institutional backing and world-class tools, from AI and real-time intelligence to professional shared services. Homeowners already know and trust these names, and our job is to give them the back end of a national company.”

Brewer brings decades of home services leadership experience, including roles with American Residential Services, Legacy Service Partners and Clockwork Home Services. He also scaled Goettl Air Conditioning & Plumbing ahead of its acquisition by Cortec Group. Since 2022, Brewer has served as Chief Executive Officer of PPH.

PPH Network Continues to Operate Alongside the Platform

The broader PPH network will continue to operate alongside American Service Partners. The arrangement provides access to a network of experienced operators and partners who already use the same operating system and share a commitment to their teams and customers.

“American Service Partners shows what’s possible when proven operators get institutional support,” said Anthony Perera, Founder and Managing Partner of Exuma Capital Partners. “We’re pleased to have sponsored the institutional capital behind American Service Partners. Landon and his operators lead this platform, and access to institutional capital lets them build what local brands can’t build alone.”

To learn more visit www.americanservicepartners.com.