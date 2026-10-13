American Service Partners Launches National HVAC, Plumbing and Electrical Platform
Key Highlights
- National platform with a local-business focus: American Service Partners brings together residential HVAC, plumbing and electrical brands across more than 15 states, with an emphasis on preserving established names, teams and customer relationships
- Technology and shared services for local operators: The company plans to support participating businesses with institutional capital, AI, real-time intelligence and professional shared services while maintaining an operator-led structure
- Experienced leadership and established brands: CEO Landon Brewer brings decades of home services experience, while the platform’s businesses represent more than 225 years of combined service in their communities
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL — American Service Partners has launched as a national residential home services platform, bringing together HVAC, plumbing and electrical brands across more than 15 states. The platform was formed through the acquisition of brands from Platform Partner Holdings (PPH) and Air Today Holdings (ATH), supported by an institutional capital raise sponsored by Exuma Capital Partners. The transaction also delivers an outcome for ATH investors.
American Service Partners spans markets from Seattle to Miami and San Diego to Boston. Its participating businesses have served their communities for a combined 225-plus years, including multi-generational and family-owned companies such as A-One Refrigeration, serving Washington’s Tri-Cities since 1980; John Stevenson Plumbing, Heating & Air, a San Diego family business since 1990; and Howze Plumbing, a family name in Dallas–Fort Worth plumbing since 1995.
Platform Combines Local Brands With National Resources
The company’s model is designed to preserve the local names, teams and customer relationships that have established its businesses, while providing access to shared services and technology.
“Traditional buy-and-flip and buy-and-build private equity has faced headwinds in home services, and that has opened a real opportunity,” said Landon Brewer, Chief Executive Officer of American Service Partners. “This isn’t an ordinary roll-up. We partner with brands that already have strong names, loyal customers and great teams, and they stay focused on their people and their customers. Our structure gives us the flexibility to remain operator-led, with institutional backing and world-class tools, from AI and real-time intelligence to professional shared services. Homeowners already know and trust these names, and our job is to give them the back end of a national company.”
Brewer brings decades of home services leadership experience, including roles with American Residential Services, Legacy Service Partners and Clockwork Home Services. He also scaled Goettl Air Conditioning & Plumbing ahead of its acquisition by Cortec Group. Since 2022, Brewer has served as Chief Executive Officer of PPH.
PPH Network Continues to Operate Alongside the Platform
The broader PPH network will continue to operate alongside American Service Partners. The arrangement provides access to a network of experienced operators and partners who already use the same operating system and share a commitment to their teams and customers.
“American Service Partners shows what’s possible when proven operators get institutional support,” said Anthony Perera, Founder and Managing Partner of Exuma Capital Partners. “We’re pleased to have sponsored the institutional capital behind American Service Partners. Landon and his operators lead this platform, and access to institutional capital lets them build what local brands can’t build alone.”
To learn more visit www.americanservicepartners.com.