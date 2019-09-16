Rheem is New PHCC HVAC Partner

The Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors—National Association (PHCC) has announced that Rheem, a recognized innovator of heating and cooling technologies, is a new HVAC Corporate Partner.

“This partnership is in line with the association’s strategic plan goal to be a valuable and equally recognizable resource for HVAC professionals just as it is for plumbers,” said PHCC President Ken Nielsen, AccuAire Inc., Reading, Massachusetts.

“As an HVAC contractor, I’ve been involved with Rheem for many years and am very pleased with their commitment to our association, as evidenced by their decision to provide this high level of support,” Nielsen adds.

Rheem’s commitment to PHCC has included participation in the annual CONNECT conference, sponsor of HVAC Contractor of the Year, and member of the PHCC Educational Foundation Board of Governors. Rheem is an active partner in PHCC’s state and local chapters and, together with PHCC, serves on a number of industry coalitions that advocate on HVAC-specific issues.

This expanded partnership strengthens the support of several programs, including the HVAC apprentice contest and educational offerings, such as webinars and online training.

“We’re thrilled to sponsor and work closely with PHCC. The association has long been a trusted partner for HVACR and plumbing technicians, providing them with support and training to sharpen their business skills while honing valuable, on-the-job trade expertise,” said Randy Roberts, vice president, sales and marketing, Rheem Manufacturing.

He added, “Rheem is committed to serving the independent contractor, and our partnership with PHCC is an important initiative to advance these professionals, as well as the industry at-large.”

For more information about PHCC Partner and Sponsorship programs contact Vice President of Business Development Elicia Magruder at [email protected] or call 800/533-7694.