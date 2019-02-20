RIDGID Brings New Drain-Cleaning Tools to WWETT, Feb. 21-23

RIDGID is showcasing its drain-cleaning tools at WWETT, Feb. 21-23, in Indianapolis. FlexShaft drain-cleaning machines, SeeSnake cameras powered by TruSense and the K-5208 sectional machine will be available to experience first-hand at its booth, No. 1245.

“The products we’re bringing to WWETT are industry game-changers,” said Wyatt Kilmartin, vice president and general manager, global underground technologies, RIDGID. “Each product is purpose-built to enable contractors to do their jobs more effectively and efficiently. Whether that’s providing clearer pictures during in-pipe inspections, enabling jobs to be completed faster or reducing product weight, we are excited to add new products that continue our legacy of offering the industry’s most complete line of professional drain-cleaning and inspection tools.”

Visitors to the company’s booth will be able to enter the third-annual RIDGID Experience contest. Six winners will be selected to receive an all-expenses-paid trip including a VIP facilities tour, a custom wrench, a fishing excursion and more.

New RIDGID drain cleaning and inspection tools at WWETT, all backed by the company’s full lifetime warranty, include: