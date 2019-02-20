RIDGID Brings New Drain-Cleaning Tools to WWETT, Feb. 21-23

RIDGID is showcasing its drain-cleaning tools at WWETT, Feb. 21-23, in Indianapolis. FlexShaft drain-cleaning machines, SeeSnake cameras powered by TruSense and the K-5208 sectional machine will be available to experience first-hand at its booth, No. 1245.
“The products we’re bringing to WWETT are industry game-changers,” said Wyatt Kilmartin, vice president and general manager, global underground technologies, RIDGID. “Each product is purpose-built to enable contractors to do their jobs more effectively and efficiently. Whether that’s providing clearer pictures during in-pipe inspections, enabling jobs to be completed faster or reducing product weight, we are excited to add new products that continue our legacy of offering the industry’s most complete line of professional drain-cleaning and inspection tools.”
Visitors to the company’s booth will be able to enter the third-annual RIDGID Experience contest. Six winners will be selected to receive an all-expenses-paid trip including a VIP facilities tour, a custom wrench, a fishing excursion and more.
New RIDGID drain cleaning and inspection tools at WWETT, all backed by the company’s full lifetime warranty, include:
- FlexShaft drain-cleaning machines — A lightweight and fully-contained system that delivers a wall- to-wall clean and is ideal for clearing grease, sludge, small tree roots and soft blockages. FlexShaft machines clear 1 1/4-in. to 4-in. pipe, using powerhouse chain knockers that expand to the size of the pipe to quickly clear the entire circumference. Inspection cameras can also remain in-pipe throughout the entire drain-cleaning process for faster diagnosis and knowledge that the problem was solved in one pass.
- SeeSnake cameras powered by TruSense — Experience the industry’s clearest in-pipe images with the new line of SeeSnake cameras powered by TruSense technology. Advanced HDR image sensors within the cameras provide clarity in low-light environments. TruSense also includes an integrated TiltSense feature that reports back the pitch of the camera in-pipe. This on-camera inclinometer helps contractors accurately identify and diagnose problems underground.
- K-5208 sectional machine — A powerful, compact, easy-to-service and clean sectional machine, the K-5208 quickly cuts through the toughest problems.