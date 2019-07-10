TATRO Plumbing Expands Footprint into Colorado

GARDEN CITY, KS – To answer the demand of its existing customers extending into Eastern Colorado, TATRO announced that it has opened a new facility in Pueblo to reduce the over-taxing of its resources and staff. After years of having to travel hundreds of miles from Southwest Kansas to Eastern Colorado for projects with key customers in the region, TATRO has answered the call to provide localized support for more rapid response times and dependable service.

Led by partners Justin Sanchez, Rob Kreutzer and Kelly Wright, TATRO has been the region’s leader in intelligent, efficient, budget-friendly plumbing and HVAC solutions for more than 65 years. “We have a great reputation across Kansas and reach into parts of Colorado and Oklahoma where we are helping build communities,” said Sanchez. “The Pueblo location will have a focus on project management oversight, so we can continue to deliver the same level of service our customers have grown to expect over the years.”

The company’s services reach into multiple customer segments including commercial, industrial, medical facilities, schools, new construction, residential and others, and focuses on:

· Pre-construction and intelligent construction

· Commercial Construction

· Industrial Services

The new facility, located at 805 Eagle Ridge Blvd in Pueblo, opened June 1, and will be committed to servicing Eastern Colorado and beyond. For more information visit www.tatroplumbing.com.