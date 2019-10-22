Teach Your Children Well

I’ve gotten by so far with some great help by some great friends, mentors and teachers. They say a mind is like a parachute: it works best when it’s open. Sometimes we get stuck thinking there’s only one way to do a project or do an install. There have been plenty of times when I’ve been stuck on an install or troubleshooting and a friend in the trade has suggested something I just didn’t think of. Son of a Gun, it worked! Being taught something is much better than being told something.
