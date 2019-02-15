USA Today: Gunman Opens Fire at Henry Pratt Plant

AURORA, IL -- USA Today has reported on an active shooter incident in this southwest suburb of Chicago. On Friday, a gunman entered the Henry Pratt plant and opened fire on co-workers.

Multiple civilians as well as four officers of the Aurora police department were injured. All four police officers are reported to be in stable condition, and the gunman is reported to be in custody.

The Henry Pratt Company is one of North America’s largest manufacturers of valves for the potable water, wastewater, power generation and industrial markets. It’s a subsidiary of Mueller Water Products, Inc.

From the USA Today web site:

John Probst, a worker at the company, tells ABC7 that the shooter, armed with a pistol, was a co-worker. He said there were about 30 workers in the open storage room when the gunman opened fire.

"He was shooting everybody . . . As soon as i heard the shot, we left. As soon as I heard it, I took off," Probst said.

He said one of the victims "came running down and was bleeding pretty bad."

For the full article, visit https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2019/02/15/active-shooter-aurora-illinois-says-police-respond-active-shooter/2883754002/