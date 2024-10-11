AUC Group, a Member of Seven Seas Water Group, Acquires Key Assets of WAWCON, Inc.

HOUSTON, TX — On October 2nd, AUC Group, LLC (“AUC”), a member of Seven Seas Water Group and a leading provider of decentralized water and wastewater treatment solutions, announced the acquisition of key assets of WAWCON, Inc., a prominent manufacturer of clarifier internals. This strategic acquisition strengthens AUC's design expertise and broadens the company's capacity to meet the increasing demand for larger, customized water and wastewater treatment plants, supporting the expansion of its Water-as-a-Service® solutions.

AUC has built its reputation on delivering innovative water and wastewater equipment design, manufacturing, installation and financing delivered as long-term Water-as-a-Service® projects. With WAWCON’s key assets now part of Seven Seas Water Group, the company will be able to offer clarifiers over 80 feet in diameter, available in both steel and concrete designs.

Commenting on the acquisition, AUC Senior Vice President, Roger Lappo said, “The addition of WAWCON’s key assets to AUC’s portfolio marks a significant step forward in our ability to deliver larger, more efficient systems for our customers. This acquisition aligns with our mission to provide financed, flexible, high-quality water and wastewater treatment solutions that meet the evolving needs of the industry.”

WAWCON President, Gary Huebner added, "We are thrilled to become part of Seven Seas Water Group and provide our durable, efficient clarifier internals to all customers. Our products are designed for continuous operation over the life of any project, and we are confident they will enhance Seven Seas Water Group’s already high standards of performance."