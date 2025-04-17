PERC Water Awarded Arizona Water Association’s 2025 Project of the Year

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA — PERC Water, a leading developer of innovative water treatment infrastructure, has received the Arizona Water Association’s Wastewater Project of the Year Award for its role in the Sarival Water Reclamation Facility project. The state-of-the-art facility represents the future of water reclamation, turning wastewater into high-quality water for reuse.

Sarival Water Reclamation Facility

Facing the need for a fast, future-ready solution to support rapid growth in the Goodyear and Litchfield Park regions, Liberty Utilities partnered with PERC Water to fast-track the Sarival Facility. The project launched in early 2022 amid rising material costs, labor shortages and supply chain delays. With a focus on efficiency, modular scalability and sustainability, PERC’s expertise and innovative process ensured a cost-effective, high-performance solution that exceeded industry standards for water reuse.

High-quality effluent produced by the Sarival Water Reclamation Facility will offset community potable water demand for recreational uses such as park and landscape irrigation, artificial lakes, other water features and more.

Securing the Future

"This facility isn’t just about treating wastewater—it’s about securing a more sustainable future,” said Nate Owen, President of PERC Water. “Thank you to the Arizona Water Association for this prestigious award, and congratulations to our long-term partners at Liberty Utilities and Pacific Advanced Civil Engineering, Inc. (PACE), along with all our partners who made this visionary project a reality.”

The Arizona Water Association has recognized outstanding engineering design and construction accomplishments through the Projects of the Year Awards since 2003. This year, the Sarival Water Reclamation Facility was selected for its innovative combination of closed-loop reactors and membrane bioreactors, which produce high-quality water that meets Arizona Title 18 Class A+ standards for unrestricted reuse. Smart controls, compact design and low-energy systems help the facility achieve top-tier performance with a smaller environmental footprint. This modular system was built at 4.0 million gallons per day (MGD) and can be expanded in three phases up to 12 MGD on just 6.13 acres - half the space of other designs.

Parntership for Success

"We have exceeded the expectations of many of our stakeholders in meeting such an aggressive schedule for a brand-new 4.0 MGD facility,” said Moses Thompson, President of Liberty Utilities for Arizona and Texas. “Through our partnership with PERC, we were able to proceed quickly and with confidence using their innovative design-build approach with early phase GMP. As a partner, PERC completely exceeded our expectations. They delivered a treatment system that is innovative and state-of-the-art, while being under budget and ahead of an already accelerated schedule."