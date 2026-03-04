Tampa Bay Water Breaks Ground on 12.5-Million Gallons Per Day Treatment Plant Expansion

CLEARWATER, FL — Tampa Bay Water has broken ground on a $181 million expansion of its Tampa Bay Regional Surface Water Treatment Plant, a major infrastructure investment that will add up to 12.5 million gallons per day (mgd) of new drinking water capacity and reinforce long-term system reliability.

The project increases regional supply while optimizing existing treatment assets—positioning the utility to meet projected demand through 2033.

12.5 MGD Capacity Increase Targets Regional Growth

The expansion will serve customers across Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties, as well as the cities of New Port Richey, St. Petersburg and Tampa. When complete in 2028, the additional 12.5 mgd of treatment capacity will help accommodate sustained population growth across the Tampa Bay region.

The project aligns with Tampa Bay Water’s long-term planning projections, which anticipate the need for up to 38 mgd of additional supply by 2043.

“We continually plan for the future so residents can turn on their taps with confidence,” said Chuck Carden, Tampa Bay Water General Manager. “You can always count on a reliable supply of drinking water.”

Expanding Capacity Without Increasing River Withdrawals

A key component of the expansion is increasing production without raising permitted river withdrawals. Instead, the project maximizes treatment efficiency and optimizes the use of available rainfall and stored surface water supplies.

Tampa Bay Water’s Enhanced Surface Water System remains central to the region’s diversified supply portfolio. The shift toward surface water has reduced groundwater pumping over time, contributing to the environmental recovery of lakes and wetlands throughout the region.

“The plant played a major role in the unprecedented environmental recovery of lakes and wetlands in our area,” said Carden. “When we reduced groundwater pumping, we replaced much of that supply with river water from this plant, while still meeting the drinking water needs of a growing region.”

Major Treatment Process Upgrades Underway

The expansion focuses on scaling proven treatment technologies within the existing facility footprint. Key improvements include:

New piping and valves connecting onsite storage to plant influent

Expansion of the ACTIFLO® clarification process for enhanced color and particle removal

Additional ozone treatment capacity for primary disinfection

Expanded biologically active filtration to remove organics

Expanded secondary disinfection systems

Expanded residuals processing capacity

“We’re expanding key treatment processes at the plant to increase capacity while building on what already works,” said Mike Kuhn, Veolia Director of Capital Management. “Site preparation is underway, and this next phase will bring those plans to life.”

Public-Private Partnership Delivery Model

The project is being delivered through a public-private partnership with Veolia Water North America and CDM Smith. Funding is supported through revenue bonds along with federal and state grant dollars.

Construction is expected to continue through 2028 as part of Tampa Bay Water’s Long-term Master Water Plan, which guides capital investments over the next two decades.

Veolia Expands Florida Footprint

The groundbreaking marks another major Florida infrastructure project for Veolia. In partnership with the City of Palmetto, the company operates an Aquifer Storage and Recovery (ASR) system that converts reclaimed wastewater into a supplemental water supply, storing treated water underground during wet seasons and recovering it during dry periods for irrigation reuse.

As part of broader reclaimed water initiatives along Florida’s Gulf Coast, the system supports wastewater treatment and water reuse services for tens of thousands of residents.

To learn more about Veolia, visit www.veolianorthamerica.com.

To learn more about Tampa Bay Water, visit www.tampabaywater.org.