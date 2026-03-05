$33M Wastewater Facility Expansion Highlights Design-Build Delivery and Private Funding Partnership

In addition, the project highlights a strong public-private partnership model. Through collaboration with four regional developers, approximately 65% of the project’s cost was privately funded, reducing the financial impact on existing customers while accelerating the delivery of critical infrastructure.

“Projects like Horsethief Canyon demonstrate what is possible when innovation, stewardship, and collaboration come together,” said EVMWD General Manager Greg Thomas. “This facility reflects our commitment to responsible infrastructure planning—delivering lasting value for our customers and our community.”

Membrane Bioreactor Technology Improves Treatment Efficiency

The upgraded facility utilizes membrane bioreactor (MBR) treatment technology, which integrates membrane filtration with biological treatment processes to remove nutrients and improve effluent quality.

The technology allows the system to deliver high-quality treated water within a relatively compact footprint while helping reduce capital and energy costs.

The facility also incorporates automation features that allow operators to monitor and manage system performance remotely.

The treated effluent produced at the facility is suitable for non-potable reuse applications, including landscape irrigation and potential groundwater recharge—a valuable capability in water-scarce Southern California.

Program Management Supports Broader Water Reuse Expansion

EVMWD retained Carollo Engineers to provide program management and owner’s advisor services for the project, supporting the district throughout the design and construction phases as part of a broader water reclamation expansion program.

That program also includes upgrades to the district’s Regional Water Reclamation Facility, which will increase treatment capacity from 8 MGD to 12 MGD.

“What EVMWD accomplished here is remarkable—bringing together four private development partners, embracing a new project delivery model, and seeing it through despite significant supply chain challenges,” said Carollo Senior Project Manager and Vice President Jeff Weishaar. “The Horsethief Canyon WRF expansion is a testament to what thoughtful program management and strong partnerships can achieve, delivering resilient, future-ready water systems for the Temescal Valley community.”

Ceremony Recognizes Regional Collaboration

Representatives from federal, state, and local offices attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony and presented certificates recognizing the milestone project.

Attendees included representatives from the offices of Congressman Ken Calvert, Senator Kelly Seyarto, and Assemblywoman Sabrina Cervantes.

Following the ceremony, guests toured the upgraded facility to see how the improvements will support long-term water management and community growth in Temescal Valley.

