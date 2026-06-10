2026 Sewer Stress Index Examines America's Most Vulnerable Wastewater Systems

GILBERT, AZ — Nationwide Waste Service, a leading provider of portable sanitation solutions, has released its 2026 Sewer Stress Index, a city-by-city assessment ranking the wastewater infrastructure of 20 major US cities based on their vulnerability to failure. The report evaluates systems across four key categories: capacity and utilization, overflow frequency and volume, infrastructure age and condition, and investment gaps.

While aging infrastructure and underinvestment remain major concerns, the study identifies an emerging challenge for utilities, municipalities, engineers and water infrastructure professionals: saltwater intrusion driven by rising sea levels.

Saltwater Intrusion Accelerates Infrastructure Deterioration

According to the report, rising sea levels are allowing saltwater to infiltrate aging sewer systems even during normal weather conditions. Unlike storm-related events that generate immediate attention, this process occurs gradually, corroding underground infrastructure from within and reducing the lifespan of pipes and related assets.

The study describes saltwater intrusion as a "silent multiplier" that compounds existing infrastructure challenges by accelerating deterioration faster than many inspection and maintenance programs are designed to detect.

The findings come as coastal communities face increasing pressure from climate-related impacts. According to data cited in the report, the pace of global sea-level rise has more than doubled since 1993, while US coastal sea levels are projected to rise an average of 10 to 12 inches by 2050.

Coastal Communities Face Unique Wastewater Challenges

Among the cities highlighted in the report, St. Petersburg, Florida, ranked eighth overall but stood out because of the unique risks associated with its coastal geography.