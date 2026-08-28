Wastewater Infrastructure Upgrades Deliver Measurable Gains for Communities

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Aging wastewater infrastructure can create problems well beyond the treatment plant, from sewer overflows and untreated discharges to environmental damage in nearby rivers and streams. A new white paper from Trust in Water examines how private, regulated wastewater service providers are addressing those challenges through long-term infrastructure investment, technical expertise and professional system management.

The report, How Private, Regulated Wastewater Providers Are Transforming Communities, profiles eight projects in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Indiana, Missouri and Illinois. Across the communities, the case studies identify a common challenge: aging wastewater systems and limited local resources can make it difficult to fund and execute the upgrades needed to maintain reliable, compliant service.

The projects demonstrate how access to capital, technical expertise and economies of scale can help communities address years of underinvestment and move wastewater systems toward more stable and sustainable operation.

Capital Improvements Target Aging Collection Systems

The communities featured in the report faced recurring sewer overflows, untreated discharges, aging treatment facilities, consent decrees and other infrastructure challenges. In each case, sustained investment was used to address system deficiencies while reducing risks to local waterways.

In Scranton, Pennsylvania, more than $287 million has been invested in system upgrades and combined sewer overflow controls. Regulatory violations declined from more than 15 to zero, while more than 40 overflow-reduction projects have been completed or are in progress. The improvements also allow the system to capture and treat an additional 118 million gallons annually.

Long Hill, New Jersey, has received more than $53 million in wastewater improvements, including the cleaning and lining of more than 30,000 linear feet of sewer main and rehabilitation of 130 manholes. The work helped the township lift its sewer ban and extend service to residents relying on aging septic systems while strengthening protection of the Passaic River.

System Modernization Reduces Overflow Risks

In York, Pennsylvania, the provider has invested $13.7 million to date and plans another $60 million in capital improvements through 2030. Modernization of the collection system has diverted up to 70 million gallons during peak-flow events, reducing overflow risks affecting Codorus Creek and downstream waterways.

The report also examines wastewater improvements in five additional communities.

In McKeesport, Pennsylvania, private investment helped eliminate raw sewage discharges. Exeter, Pennsylvania, received improvements designed to increase resilience against wet-weather failures. Sheridan, Indiana, addressed chronic bypasses and overflow violations, while Ironton, Missouri, focused on stabilizing operations and improving monitoring.

In Godfrey, Illinois, sustained investment helped address consent decree requirements while supporting continued system improvements.

Long-Term Investment Supports Compliance and Reliability

The case studies illustrate the relationship between wastewater infrastructure and environmental protection. When collection and treatment systems leak, overflow or bypass, untreated wastewater can reach waterways and place additional pressure on local ecosystems.

The projects profiled in the report show how rehabilitation, capacity improvements, monitoring and overflow controls can address those risks while improving the reliability of essential wastewater services.

The 2026 World Water Week theme, “Water for People and Progress,” highlights the connection between dependable water infrastructure, public health, environmental protection and community opportunity. National Water Quality Month similarly draws attention to the infrastructure required to collect and treat wastewater before pollutants reach the environment.

For communities dealing with aging wastewater systems, the case studies point to the importance of sustained infrastructure investment and professional system management in maintaining reliable service and protecting local water resources.

To learn more visit Trust in Water at trustinh2o.com.