National Pump to Showcase New 28-Inch Vertical Turbine Pumps at WEFTEC 2026

National Pump Company (NPC) will showcase its latest vertical turbine pump technology for the municipal water and wastewater industry at WEFTEC 2026, September 26-30 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. Attendees can visit NPC at booth 3129 to learn more about the company’s pumping capabilities and newest products.

NPC’s municipal offerings include 6- to 30-inch hydraulics, with flow capabilities up to 20,000 gallons per minute, heads up to 2,000 feet and power ratings up to 2,000 horsepower. The company works with customers to reduce total life-cycle costs through pumping efficiency and reliability.

New 28-Inch Models Expand High-Flow Hydraulic Lineup

At WEFTEC, NPC will highlight its H28MC and H28LC high-performance pumps, the newest additions to its product line.

The 28-inch models expand the company’s hydraulic lineup between its existing H24 and H30 models and are designed for high-volume-flow applications. At their Best Efficiency Points, the H28MC delivers 14,750 gallons per minute at 143 feet per stage, while the H28LC delivers 13,250 gallons per minute at 131 feet per stage.

Both models operate at 1,180 rpm and offer efficiencies up to 87%.

Pump Configurations Address Range of Municipal Applications

NPC’s vertical turbine pump solutions can be configured for applications ranging from short-set pumps used in water treatment and distribution to deep-well vertical lineshaft and submersible pumps for rural water supply.

The company offers material options including cast and ductile iron; silicon, aluminum and tin bronzes; and 304, 316 and duplex stainless steels. These material choices allow pumps to be configured for different operating conditions and project requirements.

For municipal water and wastewater systems, the range of hydraulic sizes, materials and configurations provides options for projects with varying flow, head, installation and operating requirements.

Testing and Certification Support Municipal Projects

National Pump Company’s Glendale facility is ISO 9001:2015 certified by NQA. Its pumps can also be provided with NSF 61 and NSF 372 certification.

NPC follows Hydraulic Institute testing compliance standards and supports customers through three strategically located build and service centers across the United States.

WEFTEC Provides Look at Municipal Pumping Capabilities

WEFTEC attendees can visit booth 3129 to discuss NPC’s vertical turbine pump capabilities, including the new H28MC and H28LC models, with company representatives.

The broader municipal product line is designed to support applications requiring high flow, significant head and reliable long-term operation while giving engineers and contractors options for pump configuration and materials.

To learn more visit www.nationalpumpcompany.com/markets/municipal-market.